Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 14:12 Uhr
Safeture AB: Safeture speeds up crisis response with 'Safety Check'

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture, the global leader in people risk management solutions, today announced the launch of Safety Check, a groundbreaking feature now available on the Safeture platform. Designed to empower organizations during critical incidents, Safety Check enables faster, more effective responses by combining rapid outreach with streamlined case management.

Stay in Control During Disruptive Events

Safety Check provides organizations with instant clarity when it matters most. Whether they are facing natural disasters, security threats, or other disruptive events, security and assistance teams can quickly determine who is safe, who needs help, and how best to allocate resources.

Key capabilities include:

  • Manual or automatic initiation of Safety Checks, directly from alerts, the Facilities module, or the Security Overview.
  • Multi-channel communication via SMS, email, app notifications, and voice calls.
  • Real-time response collection to identify safe individuals and those requiring support.
  • Dynamic status tracking and updates as situations evolve.
  • Comprehensive documentation with individual and overall notes, ensuring a complete incident overview.

Two Packages to Fit Every Need

Safety Check is available in two distinct packages:

  • BASIC: A practical, manual tool for organizations seeking a straightforward solution during disruptive events.
  • PREMIUM: Designed for organizations with higher compliance demands, offering automation, voice communication, and advanced reporting.

A Clear, Efficient Way to Protect Employees

"Safety Check gives organizations a clear, efficient way to reach their people when it matters most," said Jonas Bjurhult, Chief Product Officer at Safeture. "It reduces uncertainty, saves time, and strengthens the ability to protect employees during critical incidents."

Availability

Safety Check is available immediately to all Safeture platform users. Organizations interested in exploring how Safety Check can support their risk management strategies are encouraged to contact the Safeture Client Development team at clientdevelopment@safeture.com

For additional information, visit safeture.com/safety-check or www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-speeds-up-crisis-response-with--safety-check-,c4238753

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/4238753/3685730.pdf

ENG PR Safeture Check 2509024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17559/4238753/a729bad70a7ba222.pdf

ENG PR Safeture Check 2509024

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-safety-check-3,c3472429

Safeture Safety Check 3

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture2-platform-app-iso,c3472430

Safeture2-platform-app-ISO

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safeture-speeds-up-crisis-response-with-safety-check-302565812.html

