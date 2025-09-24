New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Fungi Marketing has been awarded as a winner in the Best Video Design category of DesignRush's September Design Awards.

Chosen from hundreds of entries, the agency's cutthefluff campaign was recognized for its visual simplicity and creative execution.

Designed for mobile-first viewing, the campaign's format and storytelling reflect a deep understanding of modern content consumption: concise, clear, and resonant.

With no narration, the video relies on clean visuals and smart pacing to deliver its message, ending with a satisfying, brand-aligned payoff as the "fluff" is sliced away.

DesignRush's monthly Design Awards recognizes outstanding design work across six categories:

Website

Logo

Print

App

Packaging

Video

Winners are selected by a jury of creative professionals who assess submissions for originality, storytelling, execution, and strategic impact.

About Fungi Marketing:

Fungi Marketing is a performance-driven agency that helps businesses optimize every stage of the sales and marketing funnel. Known for its clear messaging and strategic content, the team specializes in digital marketing, web design, and video production that converts.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

