Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
PR Newswire
24.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
CoinW to Showcase "Crypto Marathon Spirit" at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Marking 8 Years of Innovation

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, is proud to announce its Platinum Sponsorship of TOKEN2049 Singapore.

At TOKEN2049, CoinW will host a series of events with its "Crypto Marathon Spirit" theme. Highlights include the keynote by Chief Strategy Officer Nassar AI Achkar, the "Crypto Marathoners" Lounge at the main venue, and the official afterparty, The Afterglow, on October 2. Together, these will showcase CoinW's eight years of technological innovation and ecosystem development, while shaping the future of crypto alongside our global partners.

"Crypto Marathoners" Lounge: Networking & Innovation Hub

On October 1-2, CoinW will host the "Crypto Marathoners" Lounge in the L5 Networking area of the TOKEN2049 main venue, offering participants a multi-dimensional experience:

  • Ecosystem Showcase - Presenting CoinW's achievements in spot and derivatives trading, along with its ecosystem of strategic investments such as DeriW, GemW, and PropW.
  • Networking - Open spaces for participants to engage with industry peers, investors, and media, plus private areas designed for in-depth conversations with key partners.
  • Exclusive Souvenirs - Limited-edition merchandise and special 8th anniversary souvenirs will provide attendees with lasting memories of the event.

As a networking hub, the Lounge reflects CoinW's 'Crypto Marathon Spirit,' bringing together innovation, collaboration, and long-term growth.

"The Afterglow" Afterparty: A Bridge for Global Partnerships

On October 2, from 7:00-11:00 PM, CoinW will host its official afterparty, The Afterglow, at the iconic Ce La Vie, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Designed for VIPs and core partners, the event offers an exclusive setting for industry leaders to connect beyond the conference.

Highlights:

  • Opening Insights - The CoinW team will revisit key milestones and strategic transformations over the past eight years, and share exclusive views on the future of the industry.
  • Entertainment - A diverse lineup blending music, art, and technology, with interactive elements to enhance engagement.
  • Networking - Dedicated spaces for VIPs and partners to explore collaborations.

More than a celebration, The Afterglow embodies CoinW's "Crypto Marathon Spirit"-a commitment to building on every achievement to pave the way for new opportunities.

Keynote: Future of Trading

In addition to its ecosystem showcase and networking activities, CoinW's Chief Strategy Officer Nassar AI Achkar will deliver a keynote speech at TOKEN2049. On October 2 at 12:45 PM, Nassar will take the stage at the MEXC Stage with a presentation titled "The Future of Trading: From Fragmented to Unified."

With over 20 years of experience in IT, telecommunications, and blockchain, Nassar will analyze the challenges of today's fragmented trading landscape. Drawing on CoinW's evolution over the past eight years-from a single trading platform to a full-stack ecosystem-he will share insights on the future of integrated trading infrastructure.

Nassar commented:

"Through the ecosystem showcases, networking, and strategic sharing, our goal at TOKEN2049 is to create a true hub for global dialogue. Beyond driving innovation and business model evolution, it is equally important to build consensus around the long-term value creation represented by the 'Crypto Marathon Spirit,' which we believe is key to sustainable industry growth."

CoinW TOKEN2049 Guide

The "Crypto Marathon Spirit"

CoinW likens crypto to a marathon-long-term endurance over short-term gains. Over the past eight years, CoinW has stayed true to this belief, trusted by over 15 million users across 200+ countries and regions, with daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion.

At TOKEN2049, CoinW will bring this "Crypto Marathon Spirit" to life-showcasing its commitment to innovation, long-term growth, and open collaboration under the vision of "Here for Crypto." Together with users and partners, CoinW aims to drive the industry forward.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency asset trading platforms, serving a vast and diverse global user base. The platform offers intelligent trading services, with a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion and a consistent top 4 ranking in Coingecko's futures markets. With over 15 million registered users, CoinW is deeply committed to advancing wealth creation and blockchain innovation, continually enhancing its product ecosystem with innovations. Since 2022, CoinW has significantly expanded its global brand presence through international sports sponsorships, including a high-profile partnership with football legend Andrea Pirlo. In addition to its commercial growth, CoinW is actively engaged in corporate social responsibility - from donating supplies to orphanages in Africa to supporting animal welfare in Taiwan. Looking ahead, CoinW aims to promote financial inclusion on a global scale, continue leading the cryptocurrency sector, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the website, and follow CoinW's X Account, and Telegram Group.

Safe & Secure Crypto Exchange - CoinW

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780946/CoinW_TOKEN2049_Guide.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618621/CoinW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coinw-to-showcase-crypto-marathon-spirit-at-token2049-singapore-marking-8-years-of-innovation-302565842.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
