G50 Corp Limited: G50 Reports High-Grade Intercepts of 3.5% (35,000 ppm) Antimony from its Maiden Drilling Program at White Caps in Nevada

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G50 Corp. Limited (ASX: G50; OTCQB: GFTYF) reported results from its maiden RC drilling program at White Caps in Nevada, the company's second asset in the US.

The drilling program consisted of 12 RC holes drilled earlier this year, for a total of 1,385 meters. In particular, one hole (WCRC25-007), returned exceptionally high antimony values, including a peak of 3.5% Sb (35,000 ppm) at 77.7- 79.2m depth, within a broader zone of elevated Au and Sb.

This initial program confirms gold continuity with high-grade intercepts of antimony and validates the White Caps geological model developed from surface geological, geochemical and geophysical data sets. G50 conducted the first ever angled drilling at White Caps, where historical drilling by Freeport consisted of only vertical drilling.

Three of the four areas returned significant shallow gold mineralization. Intersections included high grade (1-12 g/t Au) and broad zones of low-grade (0.1-0.3 g/t Au). Silver was noted in most drill holes. Pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony were moderate to strongly anomalous and correlate well with gold and silver. Higher grade gold mineralization consistently occurred in silicified and decalcified limestone. Additional results from the program can be found here https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02997436-2A1623515&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

"Today's results reward our effort of rebuilding the geological model from the ground up via information culled from Freeport's exploration coupled with current 21st century methodology and knowledge," said Mark Wallace, Managing Director/CEO of G50. "White Caps shares similar DNA to our Golconda Project in Arizona having been a significant historical producing mine with district scale exploration upside on patented claims close to mine infrastructure and support."

Wallace added that soil and rock chip sampling by G50 has uncovered a significant gold and antimony anomaly across the 2km strike of the company's exploration focus. "This exciting discovery has been further validated by our drilling efforts, which have intercepted substantial amounts of gold and antimony, reigniting our enthusiasm for this project," he said.

"This achievement highlights the incredible potential of applying modern technology and advanced processes to a historical mine," Wallace explained. The company's White Caps project covers approximately 2,501 acres across 28 patented and 74 unpatented claims. The project lies 15 km south of Kinross Gold's prolific Round Mountain Mine, offering the company access to a region with excellent infrastructure and world class geological endowment.

Gold was first discovered in the Manhattan district in the late 1800s. The White Caps Mine, the primary historical producer on the property, operated intermittently from 1905 to 1964 and produced more than 125,000 ounces of gold at exceptional average grades of approximately 30 g/t Au. The district saw renewed activity in the 1980s through Echo Bay and Freeport, although significant parts of the property remain underexplored. The project lies directly adjacent to Scorpio Gold Corp's Manhattan Mine, encompassing the Goldwedge, Echo Bay and Jumbo deposits. This proximity potentially places White Caps along the same northwest-trending Reliance Fault Zone, a significant structural corridor that has historically controlled gold mineralization in the district. The alignment suggests potential for shared mineralizing systems and enhances the prospectivity of the White Caps Project.

G50 Corp (https://www.g50corp.com) is an exploration company focused on the southwestern U.S. In addition to the White Caps project, the company's flagship Golconda Project in Arizona, with gold, silver, zinc and gallium, is ideally positioned near existing mining infrastructure and logistics hubs to meet the United States' growing demand for domestic natural resources.

SOURCE G50 Corp Limited