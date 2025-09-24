Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Microscan partner to build high-capacity metro and regional optical network in Western India

Press Release

Nokia and Microscan partner to build high-capacity metro and regional optical network in Western India

Microscan's newly built L0 ASON network in Maharashtra will enable them to provide higher bandwidth, improved performance and more reliable connectivity to Hyperscalers, OTTs, Enterprises, BFSI and NBFC customers.

With a more agile and cost-efficient backbone network, Microscan can scale capacity, bring down capital and operational costs and deliver stronger Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Nokia's industry-leading optical transport solution, powered by its Photonic Service Engine (PSE) technology and 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) optical line system, provides a cloud-optimized, future-ready transport platform for Microscan.

24 September 2025

New Delhi, India - Nokia today announced that Microscan Infocommtech (Microscan) will deploy its optical network solution in Microscan's Mumbai and Pune, Maharashtra, networks to address the surging demand for bandwidth from enterprises, OTT providers, financial institutions and hyperscalers. The deployment sets the foundation for future expansion into Gujarat.

Powered by Nokia's market-leading PSE technology, the new optical network will allow Microscan to address the growing capacity requirement while providing superior network experience to its enterprise customers. Nokia's solution also includes 1830 PSS using advanced CDC-F 2.0 architecture, which is capable of flexibly and reliably delivering 400G+ high-speed wave services. This will enable Microscan to enhance customer experience while preparing the network for planned expansion in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in Western India.

"Starting with Maharashtra region, we plan to build a nationwide NLD network to gain a crucial edge in addressing the ever-increasing bandwidth demands of our customers. The new DWDM backbone will help us improve uptime against fiber cuts, making our network more resilient and reliable. In addition, it will allow us to deliver higher SLAs and develop new use cases. Partnering with a global technology leader like Nokia will help us leverage their proven expertise to improve network performance while reducing both capex and opex," said Sandeep Donde, Founder and Managing Director at Microscan Infocommtech.

"Our field-proven optical network products will enable Microscan to scale capacity and prepare the networks for future requirements. Our optical core transport solution provides flexibility, agility and resiliency to the network. Delivered over a cloud-optimized platform, Nokia's solution will provide Microscan with the opportunity to efficiently unlock new use cases for its hyperscalers and large enterprise customers," said Vito Di Maria, Vice President of Optical Networks at Nokia Asia Pacific.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Microscan

Founded by Sandeep Donde in 1999, Microscan has evolved into a leading provider of high-speed, reliable, and low-latency fiber networking solutions. Expanding beyond Mumbai, Microscan has strategically extended its fiber network to major cities such as Pune, Kolhapur and Goa, addressing underserved regions with premium connectivity. As part of its growth strategy, Microscan is now entering key markets such as Chennai, Bangalore, and Delhi to establish a nationwide fiber and National Long Distance (NLD) network.

Microscan differentiates itself with its extensive underground, utility grade fiber connectivity infrastructure and 24/7 operational reliability,

Through its group companies, Microscan Communications (MCPL) specializes in NOC(Network operation center), SOC (Security operation center), cloud migration, DevOps, and cybersecurity, providing businesses with comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions. Microscan Internet Private Limited focuses on delivering enterprise-grade internet connectivity.

Looking ahead, Microscan is positioning itself to integrate its fiber network with India's subsea cable ecosystem, enabling high-speed global connectivity. The company is also investing in small edge data centers to support cloud computing and enterprise demand while continuing to expand its footprint to ensure robust digital infrastructure across India.

