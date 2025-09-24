ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES

In a trading update ahead of today's AGM, Accsys communicated its revenue and volume trends in the first five months of FY26. Total combined volumes for the Arnhem and Tennessee plants increased by a solid 28% y-o-y, despite continued challenging markets. Accoya USA is ramping up well, with 55% y-o-y volume growth in North America. Accsys will continue to expand its distribution network in the US and recently added its first Mexican Accoya distributor. It also mentioned continued strong demand for Accoya Color. Revenue and volume trends were in line with our estimates for the full year and, based on unchanged estimates, our discounted cash flow model points to a value of €1.15/share.

