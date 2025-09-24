Developed by a professor at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, the Soley software is claimed to enable precise optoelectronic modeling of photovoltaic devices and accurately reproduce the behavior of photodiodes under illumination.From pv magazine Spain Zacharie Jehl Li-Kao, a researcher in the Department of Electronic Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), has developed Soley, an open-access simulation software designed to model the optical and electrical performance of photovoltaic solar cells. Li-Kao emphasized that Soley is not intended to replace widely used tools ...

