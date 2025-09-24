Underdog is first U.S.-based operator to leverage Bettor Sense, Sportradar's Responsible Gaming Solution

Underdog, the fastest-growing sports company in the U.S., today announced an agreement with Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), to incorporate Bettor Sense, Sportradar's AI-powered responsible gaming solution to identify high-risk players. As the first U.S.-based operator to leverage Bettor Sense, Underdog is furthering its commitment to creating a responsible gaming environment for its customers.

This unique player protection and wellbeing program not only identifies individuals exhibiting problem gambling behavior through Bettor Sense's AI-powered technology, but also offers access to care services from Birches Health, a national leader in evidence-based treatment to address gambling disorders. This results in a comprehensive approach to meet rising expectations related to end user protection.

Launched in July 2025, Bettor Sense is Sportradar's advanced responsible gaming solution that enables operators to take a proactive approach to detecting early signs of gambling-related risk and facilitates personalized interventions to protect users. Grounded in behavioral research, it enables efficient monitoring with continuous learning, real-time risk score checks, and clear analysis of player profiles to identify and address risks, while also being fully compliant with regulatory standards.

Adam Warrington Underdog VP of Responsible Gaming,said: "Collaborating with Sportradar to integrate Bettor Sense is another step in Underdog's proactive approach to enhanced player protection across all entry types. The integration of this leading player protection technology to detect problem play and provide clear resources to those who need it, now including treatment services from the clinicians at Birches Health, is a critical step forward for our players."

Jim Brown, Head of Integrity Services Athlete Wellbeing at Sportradar,said: "We applaud Underdog for taking this meaningful step to not only safeguard, but also to provide resources to players who exhibit potential problem gaming behavior. Sportradar's expertise and innovative solutions are designed to not only address the needs of our clients but also support a secure and sustainable industry."

About Underdog

Underdog, the fastest-growing sports company in the U.S., was founded in 2020 with the simple objective of making sports more fun. The company's core operating principle: There's so much more to be built for sports fans in America. As the only top-tier sports gaming operator in the country built on its own proprietary technology, Underdog has a unique ability to create new, engaging products for the U.S. consumer. Underdog's products provide the best way to enjoy fun, approachable sports games. The company offers fantasy sports games, licensed sports betting, access to sports prediction markets and a growing media network featuring former professional athletes, coaches, analysts, and the fastest breaking news. Underdog is built for and by sports fans to make sports more fun. For more information, visit underdogfantasy.com.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers over a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com.

About Birches Health

Birches Health is the leading national clinical provider of specialized treatment for gambling addiction, covered by insurance and state funding. Birches Health's mission is to provide convenient, comprehensive care and resources for individuals facing challenges related to gambling addiction and other behavioral addictions. For more information, visit www.bircheshealth.com.

