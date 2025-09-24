Accenture, Deloitte, PWC, Microsoft, NTT and Verint are among the more than 100 member organizations in Parloa's comprehensive partner ecosystem.

Parloa, a leading provider of agentic AI platforms for customer experience, today announced the launch of the Parloa Partner Program at its flagship partner event, WAVE Soundcheck. The first-of-its-kind program provides a structured framework for services, business process outsourcing (BPO), and technology partners to collaborate with Parloa in delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions for customer engagement.

The initiative marks a formal expansion of Parloa's partner ecosystem, which has been central to the company's successful growth strategy. By embedding Parloa's AI technology into broader solution and services portfolios, partners are now able to bring scalable, industry-specific offerings to market while creating new revenue opportunities.

Meeting Enterprise Demand for AI in Customer Experience

As large enterprises adopt agentic AI, many look to partners for help with design, implementation, and global scaling. These organizations may face challenges related to system integration, safety, and interoperability, as with any transformational technology. The Parloa Partner Program addresses these gaps by offering its partners solutions, enablement and incentives designed to make AI deployments repeatable, reliable, and profitable.

Through the program, partners will be able to:

Build and deliver agentic AI offerings, focused on the customer journey;

Use Parloa's composable platform to extend functionality;

Generate repeatable revenue and win more deals through AI-driven services and solutions.

For enterprise customers, this means faster implementation, shorter time to value, and access to local partners with relevant and proven industry expertise.

Program Features

The Parloa Partner Program provides:

Tiered Structure : Three levels for services and BPO partners, plus a dedicated track for technology partners, with robust benefits and clear requirements for growth.

: Three levels for services and BPO partners, plus a dedicated track for technology partners, with robust benefits and clear requirements for growth. Partner Portal : Central hub for deal registration, pipeline tracking, GTM assets, joint planning and collaboration.

: Central hub for deal registration, pipeline tracking, GTM assets, joint planning and collaboration. Parloa Partner Academy : Technical, Sales, and Project Manager training and certifications to build expertise and scale.

: Technical, Sales, and Project Manager training and certifications to build expertise and scale. Partner Directory : A customer-facing hub to discover other Parloa partners, searchable by tier, expertise, and region.

: A customer-facing hub to discover other Parloa partners, searchable by tier, expertise, and region. New Partner Website : A global gateway for both prospective and existing partners.

: A global gateway for both prospective and existing partners. Menu of Benefits: A transparent overview of business, enablement, delivery and marketing benefits tied to each tier.

"Our Partner Program reimagines the capabilities of a sales channel to become a framework for collaboration," said Dorothy Copeland, SVP of Partner Ecosystem at Parloa. "By formalizing our comprehensive approach, we are giving partners the tools and structure they need to scale Parloa's agentic AI across industries and geographies, as well as the support to do it right."

Existing Partner Proof

"We've been leveraging Parloa's AI platform to meet growing demand for flexible, voice-led customer service technologies," said Ergon Dashi, SVP Digital Platforms at NTT. "Through our partnership, we've successfully closed joint deals that strengthened our market position."

Ahmed Mahbrook, Head of Software Partners at Microsoft: "Enterprises are moving fast to embrace agentic AI, and success requires innovation and trust at scale. With Parloa's platform powered by Microsoft Azure AI, we're enabling organizations to harness secure, enterprise-grade AI agents that transform every customer interaction into a meaningful relationship. Together, we're redefining what's possible in deepening customer relationships."

"There are a lot of companies pitching agentic capabilities, especially in the customer service and support space," says Hans Agnischock, Partner at Deloitte. "Parloa's voice stands out, as they have the track record, impressive partner portfolio, and immediate, measurable results to prove they're a leader in the market."

Björn Burow, Partner at PwC Germany: "We are often being asked by our clients who is the right partner for bringing agentic solutions to their business, and the Parloa Partner Program is definitely one that stands out. The comprehensive integration of innovative technology, strategic training, and established trust is exactly what is required to shape successful channel partnerships. Our customers are highly impressed by Parloa's AI agents, and we genuinely appreciate the inspiring and progressive collaboration with their team."

About Parloa

Parloa is a leading agentic AI company transforming what's possible in customer service. Parloa's AI Agent Management Platform helps enterprises to build, deploy, and orchestrate highly-skilled AI agents that engage in natural conversations with every customer. Global brands trust Parloa to deliver exceptional experiences that are proven to increase satisfaction, deepen customer loyalty, and introduce new revenue opportunities. Parloa was founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald and today employs over 300 people in Berlin, Munich, and New York. For more information, visit https://www.parloa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924968703/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Damien Smith

press@parloa.com