VSee Health Secures Nasdaq Approval for Continued Listing

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc . (Nasdaq: VSEE) (the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive telehealth services that customizes telehealth work-flow streams and enhances patient care, today announced that the Company was notified by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") in a letter dated September 15, 2025, that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") had granted the Company's request for continued listing on Nasdaq, subject to the Company (i) evidencing compliance with Nasdaq's periodic reporting requirement by filing its Q1 and Q2 Quarterly report ending March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 respectively (together, the "Delayed Reports") on Form 10-Q by October 15, and (ii) demonstrating compliance with the Equity Rule by December 1, 2025.

The Company continues to work diligently with its auditor to complete and file the Delayed Reports and expects to do so within the extension period granted by the Panel. The company also plans to address and meet the net equity requirements within the extension period.

VSee Health (Nasdaq: VSEE) is a rapidly growing leader in AI-powered telehealth, redefining the $787 billion digital healthcare market with its modular, no-code/low-code platform. Trusted by 1,000+ clients, including NASA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, DaVita, and the entire nation of Qatar, VSee Health provides foundational infrastructure for digital healthcare and delivers turnkey solutions including critical care, teleradiology, and autonomous robotics to optimize healthcare operations while increasing billable patient visits and provider efficiency. Visit vseehealth.com .

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

