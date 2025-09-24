Affluence Corporation Subsidiary MTi and Aerodyne Group Form Strategic Partnership

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Affluence Corporation, (OTCID:AFFU), subsidiary, Mingothings International (MTi), has entered into a strategic partnership with Aerodyne Group, a global leader in drone-based enterprise solutions and AI-powered data analytics.

Aerodyne Group, renowned for its cutting-edge drone technology and AI-driven innovations, has established itself as a global pioneer in delivering solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability across a variety of industries. The company's work spans critical sectors such as infrastructure, smart cities, and environmental monitoring, making it a trusted partner for enterprise and government clients worldwide.

For MTi, this partnership provides an exciting opportunity to expand its IoT and smart city solutions, particularly in Southeast Asia. By combining MTi's advanced IoT technologies - including thethings.io IoT platform, Metering Box, and Digital Twin solutions - with Aerodyne's drone capabilities, both companies will be able to jointly deliver next-generation infrastructure solutions, environmental monitoring systems, and smarter city projects that drive efficiency and sustainability.

For Affluence Corporation, this strategic partnership strengthens its commitment to building a global network of complementary businesses that unlocks new growth opportunities through partnerships, innovation, and market expansion. The partnership further enhances Affluence's portfolio by integrating AI, drone technology, and IoT into the smart city and infrastructure sectors.

"This partnership will allow us to deliver advanced solutions such as drone-based telecommunication tower inspections, asset management, and bushfire detection, fully integrated with our Smart City and Digital Twin platforms to accelerate digital transformation" said Thierry Scozzesi, Chief Commercial Officer of Mingothings International.

"The signing of this MoU marks a new era of technological innovation for Malaysia and beyond. By combining our strengths, we aim to build smarter cities, safer environments, and more efficient infrastructure solutions," said Francesc Domingo, CEO of Mingothings International.

Ir Dr Lim Eu Shawn, Chief Business & Solutions Officer of Aerodyne Group, added, "This partnership allows us to leverage our drone technology and AI capabilities in new and exciting ways. We are looking forward to contributing to smarter cities and infrastructure projects with Mingothings International."

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.OTCID) is a diversified technology company focused on Smart City and industry software solutions. Through subsidiaries Mingothings SLU and OneMind Technologies SL, Affluence provides AI-enabled IoT, 5G, and data visualization platforms to enterprise and municipal clients worldwide.

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings SLU ("MTi") is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, MTi provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications.

About Aerodyne Group

Aerodyne Group, headquartered in Malaysia, is a global leader in drone-based enterprise solutions and AI-powered data analytics. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative AI-driven approach, Aerodyne delivers transformative solutions across various industries, including infrastructure, agriculture, smart cities, and environmental monitoring. The company's expertise in drone technology enables businesses and governments to optimize operations, enhance safety, and drive sustainable growth.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to negotiate and enter into an definitive agreement with Aerodyne Group , availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other risks discussed in our filings with the OTCMarkets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Affluence Corporation assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and investor contact - press@affucorp.com

