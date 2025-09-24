Exploring the Impact of Baker Tilly's Alliance With Cotality

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Authored by Baran Sönmez

Baker Tilly has joined forces with Cotality's Digital Hub Alliance, marking a strategic step forward in our commitment to the restoration industry. Cotality is recognized for equipping restoration businesses with solutions that deliver deeper insights, streamline operations and automate tasks.

This alliance will strengthen our shared mission to help restoration businesses scale with greater confidence and clarity. By integrating Cotality's digital infrastructure with our financial technology, built on Sage Intacct, and our deep industry expertise, we're creating new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Read on to explore the multitudes of possibilities that this alliance has to offer in the restoration industry.

Why team up with Cotality?

Cotality's dynamic and robust software solutions offer a connected ecosystem that maximizes efficiency, improves workflows and accelerates growth.

The decision to join forces with Cotality was driven by a shared vision: to aid the businesses that provide home restoration with the financial and accounting tools, insights and agility they need to thrive. We wanted to target all the restrictions that limit these businesses, such as:

Manual, time-consuming data entry

Lack of scalable ERP options integrated with DASH

High cost and complexity of custom ERP integrations

By combining our strengths, Cotality's Digital Hub Alliance empowers us to swiftly and effectively deliver solutions that address restoration businesses' most pressing needs and challenges.

Enhancing financial management for contractors and restoration leaders

The alliance between Baker Tilly and Cotality's Digital Hub Alliance addresses a critical gap in the restoration industry: the lack of seamless, scalable financial solutions beyond entry-level tools like QuickBooks. As restoration businesses grow, they often hit a wall because there aren't seamless migrations between DASH and an ERP system, which is a major limitation for growing restoration companies.

By teaming up with Cotality and harnessing the power of Sage Intacct, the only AICPA-preferred financial management software, we have developed a powerful solution that automates financial workflows by eliminating manual data entry and costly custom integration builds. The result is the DASH Integration, which was designed to save restoration businesses time spent on manual processes.

The missing link: Bridging DASH with Sage Intacct

Baker Tilly's proprietary DASH Integration seamlessly integrates Sage Intacct and the DASH restoration management system. It automatically syncs key financial data like job creation, invoicing and bill processing, so accounting and job management systems stay in sync.

With the DASH Integration, restoration finance teams can:

Save time, reduce manual work and improve efficiency with automation

Ensure accuracy and reliability with real-time updates

Tailor and scale your own solution with customizable options

Building the future of restoration finance

Baker Tilly's alliance with Cotality is more than a technical integration - it's a strategic move to transform how restoration businesses manage their financial operations. By combining deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology, we deliver solutions that help our clients operate more efficiently, make smarter decisions and grow with confidence. To learn more about how our custom Sage Intacct solutions can support your business, schedule a demo today.



