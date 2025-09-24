Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report first assays from hole LC-25-010 that intersected significant mineralization. The hole was drilled as part of the recently completed 12 hole - 3,227.2 meter drill program on its 100% owned Las Coloradas silver project. The Las Coloradas project is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Four Key Highlights:

HIGH GRADE SILVER DISCOVERY

*1,028 g/t silver equivalent over 1.45 meters (455 g/t silver) from 190.25-191.70m.

including 1,742 g/t silver equivalent over 0.70 meters (770 g/t silver) from 190.85-191.55m.

*See Tables 1 and 2 for zinc, lead and gold grades used in the silver equivalent calculation.

WIDE MINERALIZED ZONE

*138 g/t silver equivalent over 13.35 meters (64.3 g/t silver) from 178.35-191.70m.

*Drilled previously untested areas below historic ASARCO mining 1943-1952



SHALLOW, NEAR-SURFACE MINERALIZATION

Intercept from only 125 Meters Depth

*Multiple mineralization styles including massive sulphides

*Strong pathfinder elements (antimony, indium, bismuth) indicate larger system



SIGNIFICANT DISCOVERY POTENTIAL

Less than 5% of property explored

*8.5 km2 consolidated historic mining district

*Multiple untested structures and veins

*Located in Mexico's prolific Parral Silver District

President, Scott Emerson, commented, "Our first hole confirms our thesis to drill below historic mining areas and has demonstrated the two essential elements of both grade and scale. Since the Company's inception, our approach has been laser-focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. Hole LC-25-010 delivered high-grade, shallow silver mineralization in the Mine zone of the Soledad structure demonstrating the potential for the discovery of additional high-grade mineralization in this area.

The Company is awaiting assays from eleven additional holes and targets that have been drilled as part of this initial drill program. With its growing understanding of the geochemistry and controls on mineralization, and less than 5% of the project area covered with comprehensive exploration work, the property remains under explored. Kingsmen has only just begun to unlock the true potential of this high-grade silver system."

Hole LC-25-010 (Figure 1; Table 1; Table 2; Table 3) was drilled on the Soledad structure to test for depth extensions to the mineralization mined by ASARCO in the period 1943-1952. The hole intersected an alteration zone with massive sulphide mineralization from 178.35 to 191.70 meters (13.35 meters) downhole. The silver rich massive sulphide mineralization (190.85 to 191.55 meters) comprises sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, and pyrite (Figure 2). The mineralization is strongly anomalous in pathfinder elements antimony, bismuth, indium and arsenic. The values for bismuth, antimony and indium are very anomalous and underscore the value of these elements as pathfinders that map the alteration zone that contains the high grade mineralization (Table 1). Significant gold of 0.60 g/t is associated with an arsenopyrite rich zone indicating the potential for the development of this type of mineralization. The high-grade silver values are comparable to the reported historical grades that ASARCO mined confirming the drilling is testing an extension to the historic mineralization.

Alteration starts at approximately 178.0 meters with a weakly mineralized zone from 180.25 to 182.0 meters with elevated silver values (Figure 2 and Figure 3). This zone, which contains elevated pathfinder elements arsenic, antimony, bismuth and indium, may be along strike or down-dip of stronger mineralization. The alteration comprises chlorite-calcite-clays with variable silicification and pyritization with variable low to anomalous values of arsenic, bismuth, indium and antimony. Of note is the discovery of the critical metal indium in the massive sulphide intersection. Further work is required to determine the significance of this discovery.

Mineralization occurs as massive sulfides composed primarily of sphalerite/blende (?), pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite, pyrite, and galena, accompanied by massive white quartz and a smaller proportion of calcite. The host rock is a sedimentary sequence composed of fine- to medium-grained quartzo-feldspathic sandstone and interbedded thin layers of shale/siltstone. This sequence exhibits moderate to pervasive silicification superimposed on chloritic alteration (?), which permeates from layer contacts and in cracks and fractures. Microfaulting, incipient layer elongation, and ductile deformation are evident in the shale/siltstone layers. Multiple cracking and fracture systems and veinlets with different orientations and compositions, which sometimes overlap, are present indicating shear stresses and different mineralization events. Petrographic studies are underway to type the alteration and relative ages of the mineralization.

Table 1 Analyses

Hole From To Width (m) Au ppm Ag ppm As ppm Bi ppm In ppm Pb ppm Sb ppm Zn ppm LC-25-010 178.35 179.25 0.90 0 1.12 351 8.68 0.10 39.5 10.05 448 LC-25-010 179.25 180.25 1.00 0.006 0.78 232 2.55 0.51 39.4 12.15 148 LC-25-010 180.25 180.75 0.50 0.013 16.00 5710 215.00 0.35 377 26.40 1375 LC-25-010 180.75 181.40 0.65 0 7.20 1185 41.10 0.89 163 6.82 3290 LC-25-010 181.40 181.70 0.30 0 2.25 446 2.80 0.08 92.5 12.05 86 LC-25-010 181.70 182.00 0.30 0.033 19.80 >10000 6.86 5.29 4660 23.90 5520 LC-25-010 182.00 182.40 0.40 0 0.73 81.7 1.65 0.06 40.8 3.89 83 LC-25-010 182.40 183.40 1.00 0 0.93 98 3.90 0.09 56.9 2.75 174 LC-25-010 183.40 184.20 0.80 0 0.45 59.3 0.92 0.05 27.5 3.89 91 LC-25-010 184.20 184.70 0.50 0 1.07 22.5 3.20 0.06 41.4 1.87 122 LC-25-010 184.70 185.40 0.70 0 0.63 28.1 2.28 0.11 21.2 1.72 296 LC-25-010 185.40 186.00 0.60 0 11.90 335 29.10 0.81 483 4.85 2210 LC-25-010 186.00 186.40 0.40 0 2.81 188.5 6.85 0.77 134 8.77 1755 LC-25-010 186.40 186.90 0.50 0 6.05 393 5.87 0.73 1250 15.50 782 LC-25-010 186.90 187.20 0.30 0.005 51.70 2060 22.40 6.28 8510 50.70 7870 LC-25-010 187.20 187.55 0.35 0 5.43 1190 9.58 0.71 380 5.29 1105 LC-25-010 187.55 188.30 0.75 0.091 238.00 >10000 207.00 12.10 36100 466.00 18700 LC-25-010 188.30 189.30 1.00 0 2.79 327 6.54 0.15 352 8.08 236 LC-25-010 189.30 190.05 0.75 0 4.62 839 6.01 3.37 241 15.60 12350 LC-25-010 190.05 190.25 0.20 0.027 13.65 >10000 18.05 5.00 1425 29.20 13550 LC-25-010 190.25 190.85 0.60 0.037 100.00 >10000 46.70 5.29 16150 103.50 8360 LC-25-010 190.85 191.55 0.70 0.297 770.00 >10000 630.00 145.50 126500 679.00 215000 LC-25-010 191.55 191.70 0.15 0.601 170.00 >10000 410.00 50.40 8150 519.00 144500 LC-25-010 191.70 192.70 1.00 0 2.93 1375 5.37 0.31 284 20.10 686 LC-25-010 192.70 193.70 1.00 0 3.22 313 3.51 0.45 431 8.71 684 LC-25-010 193.70 194.70 1.00 0 2.00 629 4.74 0.26 88.5 8.79 766

True width cannot be determined at this time and reported widths are drilled intervals.

Table 2 Silver equivalents

Hole From To Width (m) Ag Eq ppm Ag ppm Au ppm Pb % Zn % LC-25-010 178.35 191.70 13.35 138.0 64.3 1.0 1.6 incl 180.25 182.00 1.75 21.0 11.0 0.1 0.2 and 186.90 191.70 4.80 369.0 171.0 2.7 4.3 incl 190.25 191.70 1.45 1,028.0 455.0 0.2 7.3 13.0 and 190.85 191.55 0.70 1,742.0 770.0 0.3 12.6 21.5

The silver equivalent calculation formula is AgEq(g/t) = ((Ag grade (g/t) x (Ag price per ounce/31.10348) x Ag recovery) + (Pb grade (%) x (Pb price per tonne/100) x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade (%) x (Zn price per tonne/100) x Zn recovery) + (Au grade (g/t) x (Au price per ounce/31.10348) x Au recovery)) / (Ag price per ounce/31.10348 x Ag recovery). The prices used were US$3675/oz gold, US$2960/t zinc, US$2003/t lead and US$42/oz silver. Recoveries are estimated at 40% for gold, 91% for lead, 85% for zinc and 92% for silver based on published figures by Kootenay Silver Inc. for sulphide mineralization in the Cigarra deposit, Chihuahua, Mexico, a deposit with similar style mineralization (https://kootenaysilver.com/news/kootenay/2024/kootenay-silver-announces-updated-mineral-resource-estimate-for-la-cigarra-project-chihuahua-mexico).

Table 3 Collar and survey table

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip EOH LC-25-001 464675 2964907 1630 185 -50 594.00 LC-25-002 464161 2964857 1634 190 -50 201.00 LC-25-003 464161 2964857 1634 190 -70 200.35 LC-25-004 464122 2964879 1634 200 -45 203.45 LC-25-005 464770 2964455 1661 220 -60 248.45 LC-25-006 464804 2964418 1660 220 -60 152.85 LC-25-007 464731 2964485 1662 220 -60 167.60 LC-25-008 464731 2964485 1660 337 -70 506.80 LC-25-009 464669 2964549 1660 220 -75 215.65 LC-25-010 464864 2964572 1651 220 -45 269.45 LC-25-011 464669 2964549 1660 250 -45 315.80 LC-25-012 463522 2964744 1640 45 -45 151.80





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/267673_be759b6954820916_006full.jpg





Figure 2 Mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/267673_be759b6954820916_007full.jpg





Figure 3 Mineralization (part) - split core

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9640/267673_be759b6954820916_008full.jpg

Holes 5, 6, 7 and 10 tested a 100-meter length of the Soledad system centered on the Soledad shaft. Holes 9 and 11 tested the structure in the area of the Rosario shaft. Holes 2,3 and 4 tested a 50-meter segment of the Soledad structure/vein system in the DBD target. Hole 12 tested under old workings on the Soledad II structure/vein system. Holes1 and 8 tested a geological/geophysical target. The target was the intersection of NW-trending and NE-trending structures/vein systems, in an area of high chargeability and resistivity on an interpreted NW-trending magnetic structure.

QAQC

The drill core (HQ size) is currently being geologically logged and sampled. The full drill core is sawn with a diamond blade rock saw. One half of the sawn drill core is bagged and tagged for analysis. The remaining half portion is returned to the drill core tray and stored. Bagged samples are securely stored prior to submission for analysis. Samples are being submitted to ALS Geochemistry-Chihuahua for multielement analysis following four-acid digestion (code ME-MS61), and gold by fire assay-AA (code Au-AA23). Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) is maintained by the systematic insertion of certified standard reference materials (CSRM), blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. Assay results will be announced following receipt, compilation and confirmation. ALS Geochemistry operates under a Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held projects, the Las Coloradas silver/gold project and Almoloya gold/silver project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The projects host historic past producing high-grade silver mines. They are considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which form part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ( FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board,

Signed: "Scott Emerson"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

