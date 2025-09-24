Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 14:48 Uhr
EPRESSPACK ACQUIRES THENEWSMARKET, GAINS A FOOTHOLD IN THE UNITED STATES AND ACCELERATES ITS INTERNATIONALIZATION

PARIS, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- epresspack, the European leader in newsrooms and software for managing press and public relations, is accelerating its development and continuing its international expansion with the acquisition of TheNewsMarket, a pioneer in Anglo-American newsrooms.

epresspack newsroom prsoftware

The acquisition, which took effect on July 25, concerns TheNewsMarket Inc's office in San Francisco and TheNewsMarket LTD's hub in India (Ahmedabad).

The acquisition also includes the takeover of TheNewsMarket brand and a workforce of 22 employees, developers, and sales representatives.

This external growth operation includes, above all, the acquisition of a prestigious portfolio of international clients, including adidas, Lamborghini, Kia, CNH, the IMF, Asics, and Wynn.

Operationally, epresspack is establishing a foothold in the United States and expanding its network of locations across different continents (Europe, North America, Asia). The SaaS publisher is also equipping itself to better serve its customers based in Asia-Pacific while developing its customer portfolio in the region.

"With this acquisition, we are able to offer the best product mix and a more localized and responsive service," explains Antoun SFEIR, CEO of epresspack. "We are also consolidating our status as a pure player and leader in the highly specialized global market for software for communications professionals, a sector where AI and cybersecurity will mean critical mass is a decisive competitive advantage."

About epresspack

A leading technology partner for communications professionals, epresspack is a SaaS publisher that deploys turnkey content platforms dedicated to the reputation challenges of brands, companies, and institutions. The company has five offices in Paris, London, Milan, San Francisco, and Ahmedabad, and a portfolio of around 360 clients, for whom it provides digital press and public relations services with the help of 66 employees. At the same time, epresspack develops white label solutions, such as for the AFP news agency through MediaConnect, their joint subsidiary. epresspack is a partner and official solution of the EACD, the European Association of Communication Directors. epresspack.com

About TNM

TheNewsMarket, Inc. enables companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations to market and share their video content with the media, blogs, consumers, and online communities through dedicated newsrooms. Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in San Francisco.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780905/epresspack_Logo.jpg

Contact: contact@epresspack.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epresspack-acquires-thenewsmarket-gains-a-foothold-in-the-united-states-and-accelerates-its-internationalization-302565864.html

