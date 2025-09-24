New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Health partners with NBA's Charlotte Hornets + Proofpoint unveils Satori

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 24th
- Stocks look to bounce back after pulling back on Tuesday
- Judi Health becomes exclusive jersey patch partner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets
- Proofpoint unveils Satori, which it says will bring the power of AI agents to security operations teams
Opening Bell
H.E. Karin Keller-Sutter, President of Switzerland, rings the Opening Bell
Closing Bell
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) rings the Closing Bell
