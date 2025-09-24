NextTrip Expands JOURNY with Launch of VOD Platform, Extending Its Content-to-Commerce Ecosystem

On-Demand Platform Adds Flexibility, Accessibility, and Growth Potential to JOURNY's FAST Success

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel, today announced the launch of a new Video-on-Demand (VOD) platform for JOURNY, complementing the channel's rapidly growing FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) presence. With this expansion, JOURNY is now accessible to viewers anytime, anywhere, unlocking new ways for audiences to engage with authentic travel storytelling while seamlessly connecting inspiration to bookings.

Since NextTrip's acquisition of JOURNY in April 2025, the Company has executed a comprehensive rebranding, invested in expanding relevant licensed and original content, and mobilized its technology and design teams to upgrade the overall user experience and engagement across multiple platforms. These initiatives are designed to ensure JOURNY becomes not only the leader in travel-focused FAST and VOD streaming but also the consumer destination of choice for travel inspiration and entertainment, delivering a best-in-class digital experience for viewers and a premium environment for partners.

Building on JOURNY's momentum across major FAST platforms including Plex, Sling, and Samsung Smart TV, the new VOD site, watch.Journy.tv, provides audiences with full control over when and how they watch. By adding VOD, JOURNY strengthens its position as a hybrid travel media brand that delivers both linear and on-demand discovery, offering advertisers and partners a broader canvas for engagement.

The VOD architecture also lays the groundwork for future growth: dedicated apps for iOS, Android, connected TVs, and additional distribution platforms are in development, further expanding JOURNY's reach. In parallel, NextTrip will continue to scale JOURNY's catalog with more original productions and relevant licensed content, broadening the network's appeal as audiences and advertisers demand richer, more personalized travel media experiences.

"The launch of JOURNY VOD marks a major milestone in our mission to transform streaming into shoppable travel experiences," said Ian Sharpe, Chief Operating Officer, Media of NextTrip. "FAST has been a great foundation for building audience scale, and now VOD adds flexibility, depth, and new opportunities for distribution. With both models working together, JOURNY becomes a 24/7 invitation for viewers to discover and then book their next adventure. It also creates an even more valuable environment for partners seeking to reach engaged, travel-minded audiences."

In an era of shifting media consumption, where cord-cutting and the rise of FAST are changing the landscape, this expansion is timely. Sharpe added, "At a time when consumer attention is fragmented and travelers are actively seeking authentic, inspiration-driven content, JOURNY's offerings and its accessibility makes a compelling reason to tune in. Our focus is on elevating the travel narrative by championing the stories of filmmakers, explorers, and local experts. We believe that this approach will not only attract a deeply engaged and loyal audience but create a powerful, high-value environment for our partners."

By connecting JOURNY's inspirational programming with TravelMagazine.com, a mid-funnel editorial bridge, and NextTrip's proprietary booking engine and travel brands, the ecosystem creates a frictionless path from inspiration to action. As Sharpe added, "More platforms, more content, and more ways to watch mean JOURNY is evolving into the most dynamic travel media destination available today. This expansion is expected to deepen engagement, grow distribution, and deliver sustained value to our viewers, advertisers, and stakeholders alike."

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is redefining travel at the intersection of media and technology through a vertically integrated ecosystem that combines immersive content, smart booking tools, and premium services to inspire travelers first and seamlessly convert that inspiration into bookings. Powered by its proprietary NXT2.0 engine, NextTrip offers solutions across luxury hotels, cruises, group travel, and vacation packages, anchored by Five Star Alliance, featuring 5,000+ of the world's finest properties, and TA Pipeline, a leading group travel and agent booking platform for Mexico and the Caribbean. At the top of the funnel, JOURNY reaches millions of consumers through streaming platforms, delivering travel inspiration and discovery, while Travel Magazine serves as a powerful mid-funnel anchor, deepening engagement through editorial content and guiding audiences toward high-value bookings, together creating a unique "content-to-commerce" model that drives transactions for travelers and measurable results for industry partners. NextTrip's proposition, Watch. Scan. Book. Go., captures its mission to transform inspiration into action. For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to expand JOURNY's viewership with the addition of the VOD platform to the targeted level and to grow distribution as a result of such expansion; market acceptance and use of JOURNY; ability to synergistically integrate the VOD platform for JOURNY and be complementary with JOURNY's FAST; the Company's ability to effectively integrate JOURNY into recently acquired businesses and partnered offerings with its own business; the Company's ability to secure and distribute compelling content; the Company's continued development efforts related to its various platforms; changes in the Company's business strategy, including its expansion into different markets outside of the United States; market acceptance and use of the Company's platforms; changes in travel trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in NextTrip's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in NextTrip's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 29, 2025, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

