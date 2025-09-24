Anzeige
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025
Celligence / Angel Ai: AngelAi Rolls Out Four Powerful Realtor Features at NAHREP - Designed to Empower, Educate, and Accelerate Deal Closures

AngelAi, the most advanced AI platform for real estate and lending professionals, today announced the launch of four transformative features at the NAHREP Conference in San Diego. Offered at no cost to users, these innovations reinforce AngelAi's mission to democratize access to cutting-edge technology and empower professionals across the industry.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / The bottom line: every realtor - regardless of experience or volume - can now have their own dedicated AI team, just like the top producers do. AngelAi levels the playing field, giving agents the tools to work smarter, close faster, and grow stronger.

Pavan Agarwal, Sugar Shane Mosley, Gary Acosta

Pavan Agarwal, Sugar Shane Mosley, Gary Acosta
Joining AngelAi Founder and CEO Pavan Agarwal, World Champion Boxer Sugar Shane Mosley, and Founder of NAHREP, Gary Acosta.

Angel Sign: More Power. More Flexibility. More Money.

Angel Sign enables users to create, send, and manage contracts, forms, and agreements for electronic signature - all within AngelAi's intuitive interface. Unlike other platforms that charge for eSignatures, Angel Sign is free and fully integrated, delivering speed, compliance, and security without barriers.

Real Estate Transaction Coordinator: First AI to Draft Purchase Contracts

AngelAi becomes the first platform to offer instant, AI-generated purchase contracts-eliminating one of the most complex and error-prone steps in the sales process. "What once took hours now takes minutes," said Pavan Agarwal, Creator of AngelAi. "We're giving real estate agents superpowers-helping them close more deals, build trust, and operate with unmatched efficiency. This is AI at its most practical and transformative."

Event Sites: Instant, SEO-Optimized Websites for Real Estate Events

Users can now generate professional event websites in seconds - optimized for search engines and designed to drive attendance. From seminars to community workshops, AngelAi makes high-impact event marketing accessible to everyone, no developers required.

Angel Connections: Earn Rewards, Build Networks, Create Value

Angel Connections introduces a powerful referral system where users earn Angel Points for growing the AngelAi community.

  • 1,500 points for every direct referral

  • Ongoing rewards of 1-3% from purchased points within two levels of a user's network and points can be converted into ANGL tokens, used for credit reports, merchandise, or powering the Angel Twin. Learn more and start earning here

Continuing a Legacy of Industry Firsts

From compliance-ready automations to AI-driven client engagement, AngelAi has consistently redefined what's possible in real estate and lending. These four new features - free to every user - eliminate bottlenecks and unlock entirely new ways to work, earn, and grow.

AngelAi wasn't built to adapt to the industry. It was built to reshape it.

Watch Pavan's industry-changing speech at NAHREP 2025 here and experience the future of real estate and lending at angelai.com and askangel.ai.

About AngelAi / Celligence International, LLC AngelAi is developed by Celligence International, one of the fastest-growing fintech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel deterministic AI that evolves through self-generating neural cells to solve complex financial problems with 100% accuracy. At Celligence, a team of "Brillianeers" is redefining financial services through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation-backed by a growing portfolio of patents.

Contact Information

Sophie MIchaels
PR Manager
sophie@inventus.media
914 309 8221

.

SOURCE: Celligence / Angel Ai



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/angelai-rolls-out-four-powerful-realtor-features-at-nahrep-designed-t-1076629

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
