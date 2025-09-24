Form Alloy: FormAlloy Recognized for Advanced Metal Additive Manufacturing by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / FormAlloy, a leader in advanced metal additive manufacturing, was recently honored with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition given by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs. The certificate was presented at the grand opening of FormAlloy's new Application Development Center, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advancing Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology.

FormAlloy CEO Mel Lang and Congresswoman Sara Jacobs



The center provides manufacturers with hands-on access to FormAlloy's industry-leading metal 3D printing systems. These systems enable aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial partners to accelerate innovation, reduce lead times, and significantly improve part performance.

"We are honored to receive this certificate, as it underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the manufacturing industry," said Mel Lang, CEO at FormAlloy. "We are proud to contribute to strengthening the nation's industrial base with technology and systems that enable manufacturers to reach new levels of precision, efficiency, and reliability."

The Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition is a great honor that highlights FormAlloy's continuous innovation and commitment to advanced metal additive manufacturing. FormAlloy helps industries remain competitive while fostering sustainable production methods.

FormAlloy's Application Development Center is a hub of collaboration, training, and innovation. It offers manufacturers the resources and opportunities to explore new applications of DED technology.

