Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Senville Proudly Supports the Caring for Kids Radiothon Benefiting Montreal Children's Hospital

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Senville was honoured to announce its support for the Caring for Kids Radiothon, a fundraiser benefiting the Montreal Children's Hospital.Through this collaboration, Senville reaffirmed its commitment to the well-being of children in our community and to improving access to essential healthcare services.

The Caring for Kids Radiothon was a longstanding initiative that brought together companies, community members, and media to raise critical funds for the Montreal Children's Hospital. The Radiothon helped the hospital deliver advanced medical care, modern facilities, compassionate treatment, and support to young patients and their families.

By participating in this effort, Senville contributed to the funding required for key programs, technological upgrades, and supportive resources that made a difference in children's lives.

"We believe in giving back to the community, especially when it involves the health and future of children," said Nima Tahmassabi, CEO at Senville. "Supporting the Caring for Kids Radiothon and the Montreal Children's Hospital aligns with our values, and we are grateful for the chance to help make a positive impact."

Through this partnership, Senville hoped to inspire other businesses and individuals to join in supporting the Montreal Children's Hospital. Together, through generosity and care, we ensured young patients received the treatment, care, and hope they deserved.

Contact Information

Jamal Muhanna
Operations Manager
jamal@senville.com
800-242-4935

SOURCE: Senville



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/senville-proudly-supports-the-caring-for-kids-radiothon-benefiting-mon-1077248

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
