Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Voxpopme Expands AI Moderator With Smart Probing and Stimulus Testing

AI Moderator's new Smart Probing and Stimulus Testing features give researchers more control, engagement, and flexibility in AI-powered qualitative interviews.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Voxpopme, the AI-powered qualitative research platform trusted by Microsoft, PepsiCo, Airbnb, and Mars, has announced new capabilities for its AI Moderator. The latest release introduces Smart Probing and Stimulus Testing - empowering researchers to launch automated interviews with more control, better respondent engagement, and flexibility.

Andy Barraclough, CEO & Founder, Voxpopme

Since launching in June 2025, Voxpopme's AI Moderator has helped insights teams conduct hundreds of asynchronous video interviews without the need to schedule or host live sessions. Now, with greater control over how interviews are run - and what participants see - researchers can dig deeper, move faster, and tailor the experience to their goals.

"The real opportunity with AI isn't just speed - it's control," said Andy Barraclough, CEO and Founder of Voxpopme. "These updates put researchers in the driver's seat, letting them shape how interviews unfold and what gets explored. Whether that's controlling the depth of probing or testing creative stimulus in the moment, we're giving teams more ways to guide the conversation - not just automate it."

New Capabilities for Deeper, More Directed Research

Smart Probing
Smart Probing gives researchers control over how the AI Moderator follows up with participants - helping teams uncover richer insights while staying aligned with their research objectives. New functionality includes:

  • Probing Depth: Choose how deeply the AI should probe - from no follow-ups to deep-dive exploration

  • Contextual Instructions: Add intent at the question level by specifying what AI Moderator should listen for and how to respond

  • Trigger-Based Probing: Set keywords or emotional cues (e.g., "confused," "frustrated") that prompt automatic follow-up questions

In-Interview Stimulus Testing
Teams can now present visual stimulus - such as ad concepts, product imagery, or website designs - during the interview itself, enabling researchers to:

  • Use AI Moderation for more use cases (ad, message, creative, concept, and product testing).

  • Explore, test, and refine creative ideas iteratively with quick-turn qualitative research.

Availability

Smart Probing and Stimulus Testing are available now in AI Moderator. Voxpopme offers a free pilot program for qualified research teams to explore the tool without setup or scheduling complexity.

To learn more or start a pilot, visit: go.voxpopme.com/ai-moderator

Contact Information

Tom Higgins
Senior Growth & Product Marketing Manager
tom.higgins@voxpopme.com
+44 (0) 7837456561

SOURCE: Voxpopme



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/voxpopme-expands-ai-moderator-with-smart-probing-and-stimulus-tes-1077267

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
