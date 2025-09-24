Snaplii Inc.: Snaplii Expands to U.S. Market, Turning Online Shopping Into Real Financial Value for Millions of Americans

With a top-rated app, more than 200,000 users, and 500 brand partners, Snaplii is transforming e-commerce for both consumers and businesses.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Snaplii, an innovative digital wallet and smart shopping app transforming the Canadian shopping experience, announces its expansion into the U.S. market. Backed by a unique membership and marketing model, Snaplii makes shopping more convenient, secure, transparent, and rewarding while helping merchants to increase traffic, boost sales, and engage consumers.

Launched in 2020, Snaplii doubled its initial growth expectations in 2023 and exceeded 200,000 users and helped them save over $2 million.

Snaplii's platform connects shoppers with more than 500 nationally known brands in dining, luxury goods, entertainment, beauty, sporting goods, housewares, and more. Now, the vision-focused team is implementing an international expansion.

"Snaplii democratizes finance by turning everyday spending into visible, real value," said Spencer Xu, CEO and founder of Snaplii and SnapPay. "That has allowed us to build a deep trust with both Snaplii users and our merchant partners, and has made possible this milestone of our expansion into the U.S. market."

Snaplii is unique among digital wallet platforms for the powerful incentives it offers both shoppers and retailers, bridging the gap between businesses and their potential customers.

For consumers, Snaplii provides a way to instantly create real value from online shopping.

When Snaplii users purchase a digital gift card from any of the 500-plus national and international partner brands, they receive a bonus of 5 to 12 percent - like cashback, but credited directly as "Snaplii Cash." That bonus is higher than competitors offer, and a new user receives a 30% "welcome bonus" on their first orders.

The Snaplii Cash bonus is credited instantly and grows with every purchase, with automatic accrual and no waiting periods, so users' money grows continuously between spending and saving. That allows shoppers to maximize their rewards and save more money on future purchases through the app.

Snaplii supports both modern e-commerce as well as everyday retail categories such as groceries, gas, and casual dining via its wide range of e-gift cards. Built to combine the convenience of mobile payments with the power of exclusive offers, Snaplii enables users to easily buy everything from essentials to big-ticket items.

Snaplii provides shoppers with resources and incentives to continue to shop with their favorite brands on the Snaplii platform - without the clutter and hassles of multiple, competing loyalty cards or apps.

The proof of Snaplii's appeal is in the quarter-million active users who have already saved $2 million on purchases totaling tens of millions of dollars at hundreds of North America's best-known businesses.

Snaplii exists to make finance simple, secure, and accessible to everyone, and with its U.S. expansion now underway, Snaplii is creating a unified shopping ecosystem for consumers around the world.

