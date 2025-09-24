Cholrem Pty Ltd: A Historic Leap Toward Curing Heart Disease: New Study Shows Cavadex Dramatically Reverses Symptoms and Restores Quality of Life in High-Risk Patients

Groundbreaking Observational Study Reveals 88% of Participants Experienced Significant Health Improvements, Offering Unprecedented Hope in the Fight Against the World's Number One Killer

ROBINA, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Cholrem Pty Ltd, a biotechnology pioneer dedicated to reversing cardiovascular disease, today announced the publication of a significant observational study demonstrating profound and rapid improvements in patients suffering from Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) using its proprietary therapy Cavadex® (2-hydroxypropyl-ß-cyclodextrin).

Cholrem

Cavadex

The study, titled Symptomatic Improvement and Enhanced Quality of Life in Individuals with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Following a 12-Week Self-Monitored Regimen of Rectally Administered 2-Hydroxypropyl-ß-Cyclodextrin (Cavadex): An Observational Study, reveals stunning results in a high-risk population.

ASCVD remains the leading cause of death globally. While conventional treatments like statins aim to slow the disease, they often fail to halt progression or alleviate debilitating symptoms. A significant portion of patients (nearly 40% in this study) cannot tolerate statins at all.

Cavadex®, developed over eight years by Cholrem and supplied worldwide for the past five years, offers a revolutionary approach designed not just to manage ASCVD, but to reverse it.

Stunning Results: Rapid Symptom Relief and Enhanced Vitality

The 12-week, international, self-monitored study observed 125 individuals with a significant burden of disease, including prior heart attacks and high Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) scores. The results were remarkable, demonstrating dramatic improvements in just weeks.

Key findings include:

Overall Health Transformation: 88.2% of participants reported a marked improvement in their overall health.

Boosted Energy Levels: 85.9% reported significantly higher energy levels and enhanced exercise capacity.

Resolution of Angina: A substantial majority of patients suffering from angina (chest pain) reported a rapid reduction or complete resolution of symptoms.

Systemic Rejuvenation: Beyond cardiovascular improvement, participants frequently reported enhanced mental clarity (lifting of "brain fog"), improved sleep quality (72.9%), and restored erectile function, indicating systemic improvement in vascular health.

The study captured numerous accounts of dramatic recovery. One participant, 83-year-old David A., reported his angina "went away" after just the first eight doses, allowing him to resume activities he hadn't done in 20 years. Another, Stuart G., went from being breathless while walking to running daily, remarking, "I feel younger."

A Novel Mechanism: Targeting the Root Cause

"These results represent a pivotal moment in the treatment of heart disease," said Kyle Hodgetts, CEO of Cholrem and lead author of the study. "We are not just managing symptoms; we are observing a restoration of vascular function that is transforming lives. For patients failed by conventional therapies, the consistency and magnitude of the benefits are extraordinary."

Cavadex® (HPßCD) works through a unique, multi-pronged mechanism that targets the root cause of atherosclerosis. Unlike statins, it directly solubilizes and removes toxic cholesterol crystals from arterial plaque, a primary driver of inflammation.

Furthermore, the therapy rapidly enhances the production of Nitric Oxide (NO), the body's natural vasodilator. This action significantly improves blood flow through collateral vessels, explaining the rapid relief from angina and shortness of breath reported by participants.

A Legacy of Breakthrough Science

This new study builds upon Cholrem's previous published research demonstrating that HPßCD can actively regress arterial plaque. Prior case studies provided objective evidence of disease reversal, including reductions in CAC scores and angiographic narrowing:

https://www.gavinpublishers.com/article/view/symptomatic-improvement-and-enhanced-quality-of-life-in-individuals-with-atherosclerotic-cardiovascular-disease-following-a-12week-selfmonitored-regimen-of-rectally-administered-2hydroxypropylcyclodextrin-cavadex-an-observational-study

https://www.gavinpublishers.com/article/view/cyclodextrin-therapy-for-atherosclerotic-cardiovascular-disease-a-case-series-on-plaque-regression-and-symptomatic-improvement

https://www.gavinpublishers.com/article/view/2-hydroxypropyl--cyclodextrin-reduces-atherosclerotic-plaques-in-human-coronary-artery

https://www.gavinpublishers.com/article/view/2-hydroxypropyl--cyclodextrin-induces-rapid--regression-of-atherosclerotic-plaque-and-reduces--hyperlipidaemia-in-adult-with-cardiovascular-disease

This latest observational study provides large-scale evidence of how this mechanism translates into real-world, life-changing improvements.

The Path Forward

The therapy, administered via a simple, at-home micro-enema (Remchol), was well-tolerated in the study. The most common adverse events were mild and transient gastrointestinal effects, presenting a favorable safety profile compared to the systemic side effects often associated with statins.

While the observational nature of the study is acknowledged, the strength and biological plausibility of the findings strongly support the need for further investigation.

"We believe we are closer than ever to a true cure for the world's number one killer," added Hodgetts. "We are now urgently moving towards definitive randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to validate these findings and bring this vital therapy to the millions who need it."

For more information on the science behind Cavadex®, please visit https://cholrem.com.

SOURCE: Cholrem Pty Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/a-historic-leap-toward-curing-heart-disease-new-study-shows-cavadex-d-1077405