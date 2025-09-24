Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic is the best facial feminization surgeon in the U.S.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / In the field of facial feminization surgery (FFS), one name has risen to the top of the United States and even the world: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . Dr. Sajan, a Seattle-based plastic surgeon, is widely recognized for pioneering a comprehensive one-stage approach to facial feminization that has set him apart as the nation's best. He is the only surgeon in the U.S. offering full FFS - addressing forehead, brow, nose, jaw, chin, and more - with a simultaneous hair transplant and even breast augmentation in a single surgery. This all-in-one approach means transgender and non-binary patients can undergo an extensive feminization transformation under one anesthesia event and one recovery period, an achievement unheard of elsewhere.

Revolutionary One-Stage Feminization Surgery

Dr. Sajan made national headlines in August 2025 by performing the nation's first combined facial feminization surgery with a simultaneous hair transplantation. By integrating hairline restoration directly into the FFS procedure, he addressed multiple facets of feminization simultaneously - from brow bone reduction and rhinoplasty to jaw contouring and a hair transplant to lower the hairline.

"Our goal is one plan, one recovery with amazing results," said Dr. Sajan. "When facial bone work and hairline feminization are designed together, the results are harmonized in real time. Patients avoid multiple surgeries and duplicated downtime, achieving cohesive results with one surgery, he further stated."

This comprehensive approach offers practical benefits, including a single healing period, reduced anesthesia events, and coordinated facial and hairline aesthetics. For qualifying patients, Dr. Sajan can also perform breast augmentation in the same session, achieving a complete top-to-bottom feminization in one day, a rare capability in transgender surgery.

National and Global Recognition

With these groundbreaking techniques, Dr. Sajan has cemented his reputation as a leading facial feminization surgeon not just nationally but internationally. He is one of only a few surgeons in the world who regularly perform FFS in a single stage, underscoring his world-class expertise. Patients travel from across the country (and abroad) to Seattle for his specialized care, often drawn by the opportunity to have all their feminization procedures completed at once. Dr. Sajan's practice welcomes these out-of-town patients with extensive support, even offering complimentary travel and lodging for full FFS clients to make a one-trip transformation feasible.

Dr. Sajan's excellence is further reflected in the overwhelming satisfaction of his patients. He has surpassed 1,000 Google reviews, the most of any plastic surgeon in Washington State. This milestone has been achieved through countless life-changing surgeries.

"Dr. Sajan and all of his staff have changed my life. They make me feel like the woman I am," one patient wrote in a 5-star review, echoing the sentiments of many.

Such a volume of positive feedback, combined with consistent 5-star ratings, solidifies Dr. Sajan's status as one of the top-reviewed plastic surgeons in the region and the country.

Media and industry leaders have also taken notice. Dr. Sajan has been featured in major outlets, including CNN, Cosmopolitan, and USA Today, recognizing his authority in transgender surgery and innovative techniques. In fact, he was spotlighted in Cosmopolitan magazine and other publications as a foremost expert in plastic surgery and facial feminization. He also shares his knowledge through the popular "Plastic Surgeon Podcast" and a YouTube series @realdrseattle, where prospective patients worldwide can see educational insights and real patient stories from his practice. Such exposure in the press and online has further bolstered Dr. Sajan's profile as an authority in facial feminization surgery and an advocate for the transgender community.

Setting a New Standard in Facial Feminization

Dr. Javad Sajan's unique combination of skill, innovation, and patient-centered care has effectively set a new standard for facial feminization surgery in the U.S. By performing in one surgery what traditionally takes multiple sessions, he dramatically streamlines the transition process for his patients. The ability to transform the facial bone structure, hairline, and body silhouette all at once is a testament to Dr. Sajan's surgical expertise and commitment to comprehensive gender-affirming care. It's no surprise that he has been called "the best facial feminization surgeon in the United States," with many in the LGBTQ+ and medical communities regarding his techniques as among the best in the world.

About Dr. Javad Sajan

Dr. Sajan is a plastic surgeon at Allure Esthetic in Seattle, Washington. He specializes in advanced plastic and reconstructive procedures, with a primary focus on gender-affirming surgeries such as facial feminization and MTF breast augmentation. A leading international surgeon in his field. Dr. Sajan has treated over a thousand patients from around the globe and is renowned for his technically advanced yet empathetic approach. He is the only plastic surgeon in Washington State with over 1,000 Google reviews, and he has been featured in Cosmopolitan, CNN, USA Today, and other national media.

For more information about high BMI FTM top surgery or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Javad Sajan, please visit Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery ( www.allureesthetic.com) or call (206) 209-0988.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetics.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-facial-feminization-surgeon-in-the-u.s.-1077420