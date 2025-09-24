MAPLE RIDGE, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Sasono, the global provider of simple and secure prepaid payment solutions, today announced the launch of its official WooCommerce plugin. The release enables merchants worldwide to accept Sasono prepaid codes at checkout with just a few clicks-further extending the company's mission to make online payments inclusive, secure, and accessible.

Sasono Launches WooCommerce Plugin, Expanding Access to Prepaid Payments for Merchants Worldwide

Image or Sasono logo with WordPress logo describing the launch of the WordPress plugin

With more than 40% of the internet powered by WordPress and WooCommerce serving as the most widely used e-commerce platform, the new plugin positions Sasono as a trusted alternative payment option for merchants ranging from independent online shops to enterprise retailers.

"The launch of our WooCommerce plugin is an important milestone in Sasono's global growth," said David Marshall, Chief Marketing Officer at Sasono. "It gives merchants a fast, seamless way to reach millions of customers who prefer prepaid payments, and it strengthens our role in driving digital inclusion worldwide."

Simple, Secure, and Inclusive Payments

The WooCommerce Sasono Payments plugin allows customers to complete purchases by entering a prepaid code and email address at checkout. No bank account, credit history, or card details are required. This makes Sasono an attractive option for underbanked consumers, security-conscious shoppers, and digital natives who prefer prepaid convenience.

For merchants, the plugin offers:

Frictionless integration with WooCommerce Classic Checkout and WooCommerce Blocks.

Compliance with High Performance Order Storage (HPOS) for modern WordPress deployments.

Improved conversion by offering a trusted, alternative payment method.

Reduced fraud and chargeback risk through secure prepaid transactions.

Empowering Merchants, Expanding Reach

The launch comes as Sasono continues to scale its global footprint, with recent announcements of expansion into Asia and plans to onboard more than 400 regional merchants by the end of 2026. By adding WooCommerce compatibility, Sasono ensures that its prepaid codes are accessible to merchants of all sizes, from small online shops to international platforms.

"This is about more than just technology-it's about giving merchants a new way to grow and giving consumers the freedom to participate in digital commerce on their own terms," added David Marshall.

Available Now

The WooCommerce Sasono Payments plugin (Version 1.0) is available starting today and supports WooCommerce 9.6+ and WordPress 6.5+, tested up to WooCommerce 10.1. Merchants must have a verified Sasono account to activate payments.

About Sasono

Sasono is a global prepaid payment solutions provider offering simple, secure, and inclusive digital codes for online transactions. Registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC in Canada, Sasono complies with the highest regulatory standards while enabling merchants to accept prepaid codes across e-commerce, social media, travel, and digital services. For consumers, Sasono provides digital freedom-online payments without the need for a bank account or credit card.

