Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - NewOrg Management System, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based data management solutions for nonprofits and local governments, announced today that Community Frameworks has partnered with NewOrg to centralize resident data, streamline supportive service tracking, and simplify grant reporting across its affordable housing programs.

For fifty years, Community Frameworks has been a leader in affordable housing development and community support across the Pacific Northwest. With offices in Spokane and Bremerton, Washington, the organization provides critical services for low-income families, individuals with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness. Community Frameworks is committed to the belief that stable, affordable housing is essential for healthy families and thriving communities. Through a combination of rental housing, self-help homeownership programs, and partnerships with other organizations, Community Frameworks has helped more than 4,500 households move toward homeownership. They have developed over 1,600 affordable rental homes across Washington State and generated more than $1.15 billion in community economic benefit. Their work creates real, lasting impact by supporting essential workers, vulnerable populations, and families working toward long-term stability.

As Community Frameworks expanded its mission to include more robust resident services, they faced challenges collecting and utilizing the data needed to measure impact and secure continued funding. With nine low-income rental properties across Washington State, most of which serve residents at or below the area median income, the organization relied on third-party property management companies to collect demographics and household information. This fragmented setup made it difficult to access and report on data internally, particularly for case management and grant reporting. As Community Frameworks launched new supportive service initiatives-including on-site events, life skills classes, and wellness resources-they needed a centralized system to document engagement, track outcomes, and demonstrate program value.

With NewOrg, Community Frameworks now has a centralized platform to support resident services and internal reporting, including:

Resident and Household Management - Tracking resident and household intakes, demographics, property records, and annual certifications in one secure system.

Grant Reporting and Disbursement Management - Supporting grant renewals and applications with structured tracking and reporting tools.

Form Digitization - Replacing paper waivers, releases, and intake forms with fully digitized versions for easier data collection and access.

Community Event Tracking - Creating and managing events with attendance tracking for sessions and on-site community activities.

Data Import - Consolidating and importing existing resident records into the NewOrg platform for a seamless transition.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. has provided secure, cloud-based case and data management solutions to nonprofits and government agencies since 2006. With more than 50,000 users across the U.S. and Canada, NewOrg's fully customizable platform helps organizations involved in affordable housing and community development streamline resident services, track outcomes, manage grant compliance, and coordinate volunteers. By centralizing data and simplifying reporting, NewOrg empowers housing-focused nonprofits to increase efficiency, improve transparency, and strengthen long-term community impact.

