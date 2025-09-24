Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - The Organization of Canadian and American Women in Public Relations is now accepting speaker and partnership applications for the highly anticipated 2026 Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference. This milestone event will take place at Hart House in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on May 8, 2026, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference brings together leading voices in public relations, investor relations, communications, and business to explore how professionals can create lasting impact while prioritizing wellbeing, innovation, and purpose-driven leadership. The event will feature engaging panel discussions, and opportunities for networking with top executives, industry innovators, and changemakers from across North America.

"The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference has become a cornerstone for PR, investor relations, and communications professionals who want to elevate their careers and make a meaningful difference," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder of Women in PR North America. "We are excited to welcome new voices and partners to the 2026 program as we continue to grow this movement."

Call for Speakers for the 2026 Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference in Toronto

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11441/267641_8a6ead85b443a98b_001full.jpg

Call for Speakers

Women in PR North America is inviting experienced professionals and thought leaders to share their expertise on topics including, but not limited to:

Building meaningful relationships with media, stakeholders, and communities

Measuring the real-world impact of PR, investor relations, and communications campaigns

Supporting companies committed to sustainability and positive social change

Leadership, wellness, and navigating the future of work for women

Ideal speakers bring fresh perspectives, real-world case studies, and actionable insights for an audience of mid-to-senior level professionals.

Call for Partners

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference presents an exclusive opportunity for partners who want to align their brand with a community of women in public relations, investor relations, and communications. Partnership benefits include premium brand exposure, direct engagement with decision-makers, and brand association with a movement dedicated to advancing women leaders and driving positive impact in the profession.

Interested speakers and partners are invited to submit their applications on the Women in PR North America website here: https://womeninpr.com/speaking

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications. Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America®, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

Talia Beckett Davis is the Founder of Women in PR North America and the Owner of Pink Pearl PR, an agency specializing in the baby and kids' industry. She is also the creator of the Public Relations Academy, a global PR platform that helps professionals grow their careers and businesses. Learn more about membership here: https://womeninpr.com/collective-club.

