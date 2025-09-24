Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Autris (OTCID: AUTR), ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability, through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of self-sustainable communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, reports completion of the purchase of BitCorp Capital ("BitCorp") and welcomes significant new shareholders.

Mr. Patrick Hiebert, CEO of Autris, reports that the company has acquired 100% of BitCorp Capital, for the purpose of significantly expanding its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy. The company issued 30 million Earn-Out shares to the sellers which will be released upon a formula of increases in net equity and capital raises and other combined entities performance metrics.

In connection with the purchase of BitCorp, the company welcomes 2 significant new shareholders with deep knowledge of Digital Assets and Capital Markets.

Principals of BitCorp.

Alexander D. Voss, CFA

Alexander Voss brings extensive finance, economics and corporate strategy to the Board. Mr. Voss led M&A and other restructuring transactions at Juniper Advisory where he advised companies in the healthcare industry. For over a decade, he advised approximately 50 clients resulting in over $10 billion in transaction consideration used to improve the quality-of-care patients receive.

He graduated Summa Cum Laude from University of Notre Dame and with Honors from the University of Chicago. He also maintains numerous professional certifications such as Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Financial Risk Management (FRM), Professional Risk Manager (PRM), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA). He has also completed a master's degree in Austrian economics at the Mises Institute.

In addition to his professional work, Mr. Voss has written and spoken extensively on Bitcoin, Austrian Economics and Free Cities around the US and globally. He is the author of Strategies for Liberty: Free Cities and Bitcoin, a leading book on the overlap of Real Estate, Bitcoin and Freedom.

Alex Voss has been appointed a Director of Autris bringing the number of Board members to 5. In addition, Alex has been appointed to the newly created post of Chief Investment Officer (CIO) to oversee the Boards Bitcoin Treasury Strategy.

Dr. Titus Gebel

Titus Gebel is an entrepreneur with a PhD in international law and an extensive worldwide network. Amongst others, he co-founded Frankfurt-listed Deutsche Rohstoff, where he served as CEO for 8 years, led the IPO and created a market cap of over 100 million Euro. The company went public only four years after incorporation and became a member of the Scale Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange three years later (ticker symbol: DR0). It also issued several tradable corporate bonds. Notable shareholders included the VC-entity of BASF, the world's largest chemical company. Dr. Gebel also served as a board member of numerous listed Canadian companies; and has overseen more than 100 capital market transactions. More recently, he founded the Singapore-based Tipolis Pte Ltd, a company active in the space of free and autonomous cities.

Dr. Gebel is one of the world's leading figures in the areas of free cities and competitive governance, having published the book "Free Private Cities: Making Governments Compete for You" in 2018, where he lays out a framework for establishing autonomous, privately operated jurisdictions.

Mr. Hiebert commented that this acquisition and the addition of Alex and Titus as significant shareholders, Director and Officers substantially enhances the capabilities of Autris moving forward.

Dr. Gebel stated, "We have come to know Autris and their management for several years now. We were impressed with their concept of Veritas Villages, and their substantial growth rates. Being the co-founder of BitCorp and a Bitcoin investor since 2012, I strongly believe that a Bitcoin Reserve Strategy for Autris will substantially enhance their balance sheet." Dr. Gebel went on to stress that Autris is not just another Bitcoin Treasury play, saying "I also believe that only companies which have a real business model and are profitable, like Autris, will be successful with a Bitcoin treasury strategy in the long run. I look forward to investing my past experience in listed companies and capital-related transactions to help Autris achieve its enormous potential."

Mr. Voss added, "This partnership between BitCorp and Autris is the result of extensive trust and hard work over many years. We see the value of hard assets in the current, and likely future, inflationary environment. While we believe in the value of Bitcoin to improve the world, we are also believers that real goods and services are the foundation of a genuine economy. To that end and with this partnership, we aim to exponentially grow Autris' treasury of hard assets, namely Bitcoin and land."

The company also announces its intention to raise up to 30 million dollars to accredited investors through a Regulation D 506 (b) filing. The company expects to enter into a transaction or series of transactions in this regard in the context of current market prices.

CFO Don Morrison commented, "As a result of the substantial growth across all financial metrics of the company, Autris has now committed to the process of uplisting to an exchange." Don further commented that "the company believes that a move of its shares from OTCID to a larger, national exchange such as NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange could result in benefits such as increased investor visibility, better liquidity, and access to more capital, while also meeting the stricter financial and regulatory requirements of a senior exchange." Autris management also believes that an uplisting supports the company's overall growth by enhancing its profile and market standing.

Autris CEO, Patrick Hiebert, stated, "I'm very excited to have two people with the caliber of Titus and Alex join the Autris team and lead our ongoing Bitcoin treasury strategy. Unlike many companies that are jumping on the Bitcoin treasury bandwagon, we have accepted Bitcoin for our homes and homesites in our Veritas Villages communities since inception and grown our Bitcoin treasury organically. We accept Bitcoin, we use Bitcoin in our communities, we mine Bitcoin with solar power, and now we have taken the next step towards truly being an industry leader in our Bitcoin treasury strategy. Autris is a freedom-oriented community creator, and a well-planned Bitcoin treasury strategy allows us to expand our communities and grow the company in a prudent but faster manner."

Further Information about Autris can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets.

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

About BitCorp: BitCorp is a company that was founded by financial and market experts with long-term experience in the quiet and consistent accumulation of Bitcoin (BTC). It follows a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy adapted to bear and bull markets, seeing BTC as a scarce, liquid, and monetizing asset, a long-term hedge against fiat debasement and a (hedged) bet on the future of monetary instruments with absolute scarcity.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267587

SOURCE: Autris