Inox Solar has commissioned the initial 1.2 GW phase of its 3 GW solar module factory in India, advancing its plan for full-scale domestic production.From pv magazine India Inox Clean Energy's wholly owned subsidiary, Inox Solar, has commenced production at its solar module manufacturing facility in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW. The facility is set to further scale up to 3 GW, with the second phase on track to add an additional 1.8 GW of manufacturing capacity The fully automated plant produces advanced n-type TOPCon solar modules using M10, G12 R, and G12 solar ...

