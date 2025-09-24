bpostgroup, a leading provider of global commerce and logistics solutions, announces the appointment of Dieter Van Putte as the new Chief Technology Officer for its Cross Border division. Cross Border is the division of bpostgroup that focuses on international e-commerce and logistics solutions, overseeing operations at Landmark Global, the group's international logistics subsidiary, and Apple Express, its specialized provider of last mile delivery in North America. In this newly created role, Van Putte will lead the division's technology strategy and execution, reporting to Frank Croket, Chief Digital Officer of bpostgroup, and working closely with James Edge, Chief Executive Officer of the Cross Border division.

Dieter Van Putte, Chief Technology Officer for bpostgroup's Cross Border division.

Van Putte brings nearly two decades of experience in technology and digital transformation. He joins from Accenture, where he served as Associate Director, advising senior executives on IT transformation initiatives and leading projects in software engineering and logistics to deliver scalable, tech-enabled solutions.

The appointment comes as the logistics and cross-border commerce sectors undergo rapid transformation driven by digitalization, automation, and rising customer expectations for speed and reliability. By investing in dedicated technology leadership, bpostgroup is reinforcing its position as a forward-looking logistics provider equipped to help clients navigate the growing complexity of global trade.

"Technology is no longer a support function in logistics; it is the driver of resilience and growth," said Frank Croket, Chief Digital Officer of bpostgroup. "Dieter combines vision with execution, ensuring that our technology delivers real impact for clients. His leadership will accelerate our innovation agenda and cement bpostgroup's commitment to technology as a key lever for long-term growth."

"For many global brands, technology has become the decisive factor in maintaining a competitive landscape across borders," said James Edge, Chief Executive Officer of the Cross Border division at bpostgroup. "Dieter's leadership will ensure we deliver the digital footprint our clients need to succeed in today's fast-changing world of international trade."

In his role, Van Putte will enhance digital platforms, drive automation, and improve system integration with global partners. By unifying data architecture across regions, he will enable smarter decision-making, improved reliability, and streamlined cross border operations, giving clients faster, more predictable delivery performance.

"bpostgroup's strength has always been its ability to adapt," said Dieter Van Putte, Chief Technology Officer of the Cross Border division at bpostgroup. "I'm proud to help lead the next evolution, one defined by innovation, digital excellence, and stronger collaboration with our partners to deliver future-ready cross border solutions."

Van Putte holds a Master of Science in Computer Science Engineering from Ghent University.

About bpostgroup

bpostgroup is a leading postal and e-commerce logistics provider headquartered in Belgium. Operating globally, the company supports businesses and consumers through reliable, efficient, and innovative mail, parcel, and cross-border solutions. With a strong focus on sustainability, digital transformation, and customer satisfaction, bpostgroup is committed to shaping the future of logistics and enabling commerce without borders.

