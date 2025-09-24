New capabilities in SCW Trust Agent provide visibility and control over LLM usage for security leaders and CISOs

Secure Code Warrior, the industry leader in Developer Risk Management (DRM), today announced the launch of a beta program for a major expansion of AI capabilities within its Trust Agent product. The new offering is an industry-first, providing CISOs with security traceability, visibility and governance over developers' use of AI coding tools. This powerful upgrade, collectively referred to as Trust Agent: AI, leverages a unique combination of key signals, including AI coding tool usage, vulnerability data, code commit data and developer secure coding skills, to provide unparalleled visibility into how AI development tools are impacting risk within the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Security leaders lack visibility into which AI coding tools-not to mention which LLM is powering them-are being used by developers, how much application code is being generated by AI and whether developers have the right skills to identify and remediate vulnerabilities within AI-generated code. In an increasingly fraught digital landscape where LLMs can not just produce insecure code, but also produce biased coding outcomes, trust and traceability of this technology must be a chief priority among CISOs, and Trust Agent: AI provides the deep insights needed to rapidly modernize an AI-augmented security program to withstand existing and emerging threats.

Trust Agent: AI is the first solution of its kind to evaluate the relationship between the developer, the models they use-including the vulnerabilities they introduce-and the actual repository where AI-generated code is being committed. General availability is expected in 2026, but an early access list for the beta program is available today.

"AI allows developers to generate code at a speed we've never seen before," said Pieter Danhieux, Secure Code Warrior Co-Founder CEO. "However, using the wrong LLM by a security-unaware developer, the 10x increase in code velocity will introduce 10x the amount of vulnerabilities and technical debt. Trust Agent: AI produces the data needed to plug knowledge gaps, filter security-proficient developers to the most sensitive projects, and, importantly, monitor and approve the AI tools they use throughout the day. We're dedicated to helping organizations prevent uncontrolled use of AI on software and product security."

With Trust Agent: AI, Secure Code Warrior offers deep observability of AI coding tools and LLMs used across an enterprise's entire codebase. The solution also offers integrated governance at scale through:

Identification of unapproved LLMs, including visibility into the actual vulnerabilities LLMs introduce

including visibility into the actual vulnerabilities LLMs introduce Flexible policy controls to log, warn or block pull requests from developers using unsanctioned tools, or developers with insufficient secure coding knowledge

to log, warn or block pull requests from developers using unsanctioned tools, or developers with insufficient secure coding knowledge Output analysis that surveys how much code is AI-generated and where it's located across repositories

