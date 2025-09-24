Nintex unveils new AI-native capabilities that accelerate intelligent processes, business orchestration, and purpose-built solutions

Nintex today announced Agentic Business Orchestration, its vision and strategic direction for the evolution of business process automation and application development. As an agentic business orchestration platform, Nintex CE unifies legacy systems, manual processes, and agentic AI to transform how organizations drive strategic outcomes. Intelligent agents in the Nintex CE platform dynamically manage workflows, assign tasks, and adjust processes within governance frameworks and purpose-built solutions.

As examples of intelligent agents, Nintex today unveiled six new AI actions that add operational intelligence to document processing, and previewed Agent Designer, which will enable organizations to build and orchestrate specialized AI agents. These latest enhancements add to the suite of generative AI capabilities that empower both business users and developers to design, integrate, and deploy solutions faster than ever, including AI Process Generator, AI Forms Assistant, AI Workflow Generator, and AI Nintex Xtensions® Generator furthering Nintex's position as the global leader in Agentic Business Orchestration.

"Agentic approaches are reshaping how enterprises think about automation, extending business orchestration beyond tasks and processes to focus on business outcomes," said Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President, Intelligent Process Automation research at IDC. "Agentic business orchestration represents a shift toward coordinating people, systems, and AI agents in governed ways that ensure automation and AI deliver measurable results at scale."

Nintex started as a native process engine to create powerful automation tools. Since then, the company has created a unified platform with Nintex CE that allows mid-market organizations and enterprise departments to identify and map their processes, orchestrate operations across people and systems, and build AI-powered solutions tailored to their unique business needs rather than trying to cobble together off-the-shelf apps. Now, Nintex is evolving into an agentic business orchestration platform that drives business outcomes with purpose-built solutions, harmonizes AI and people-powered innovation, and unlocks mission-critical operational delivery with scalability and governance in mind.

"For centuries, automation has advanced in waves from windmills and looms to digital assistants and RPA. Each chapter raised the bar, but most advances focused on isolated tasks. Today, organizations need more. The next era isn't just about automating what's in front of us: it's about orchestrating across people, systems, and AI agents to deliver outcomes at scale," said Amit Mathradas, CEO of Nintex. "That's what agentic business orchestration makes possible. By unifying process intelligence, agentic workflow orchestration, and AI-driven solution building in one governed platform, Nintex is helping organizations move beyond the clutter of software sprawl and the risks of disconnected AI pilots into a future where every process is purposeful, adaptive, and outcome-driven."

Agentic Business Orchestration goes beyond traditional automation, application development, and AI by enabling organizations to unite human, system, and AI agent interactions across an organization, with a single platform that orchestrates strategic outcomes through purpose-built solutions.

New agentic capabilities in the Nintex CE platform

Nintex Agent Designer is a forthcoming capability that will enable organizations to design, evaluate, and orchestrate enterprise-grade AI agents natively within the Nintex CE platform. With Agent Designer, users will be able to:

Build agents from scratch or customize pre-built templates.

Orchestrate agents alongside workflows, apps, and human interactions.

Integrate custom-built agents into core business systems.

Incorporate third-party agents into orchestrated processes when needed.

Manage agents in a governed, low-code environment required for mission-critical operations.

Agent Designer makes it simple for IT leaders and business technologists to create specialized agents that extend agentic business orchestration across use cases, all while staying aligned with governance and compliance frameworks. Interested users can register for the preview here.

"AI is rapidly removing barriers for organizations to innovate, automate, and reimagine their business operations, allowing them to reduce software footprint, drive material process efficiencies, and accelerate data-driven decisioning," said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Nintex. "Organizations need governance and auditability around agentic solutions that are being built. We architected Nintex CE so every process, decision, and action, whether manual or automated, flows seamlessly from trigger to outcome enabling compliance, auditability, security, and oversight for our customers."

Turn complex documents into instant insights with Nintex AI Document Processing

Many mission-critical processes in primarily paper-based verticals such as financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing involve some form of document intake from customers, citizens, or suppliers. Organizations must find ways to accelerate the review and data entry of documents, including identifications, bank statements, application forms, insurance cards, business licenses, and more.

Nintex AI Document Processing allows organizations to more quickly understand and act on documents and images within orchestrated workflows, reducing manual review and unlocking value hidden in unstructured data. Native AI actions include:

Text Extraction - Convert handwritten or printed content into machine-readable text for automated analysis.

Convert handwritten or printed content into machine-readable text for automated analysis. Detect Language - Quickly identify document language to streamline multilingual workflows.

Quickly identify document language to streamline multilingual workflows. Translate Text - Translate content in real time to support global collaboration.

Translate content in real time to support global collaboration. Summarize Text - Condense lengthy or repetitive content into key insights for faster decisions.

Condense lengthy or repetitive content into key insights for faster decisions. Analyze Sentiment - Detect emotional tone in feedback to guide empathetic, data-driven actions.

Detect emotional tone in feedback to guide empathetic, data-driven actions. Information Extraction - Pull structured data directly into automated workflows, minimizing manual entry.

"Nintex AI Document Processing has huge potential across healthcare, where unstructured documents pour in from multiple sources in all kinds of formats," said Kyle Seitz, President, SNAP Consulting. "Extracting key chart details from scanned PDFs has always been a slow, manual process, but this technology can streamline it dramatically. By automating data extraction across varied file types, it promises to save overworked teams hours of sifting and let them focus on member care."

Learn more about Nintex's new AI capabilities here. To learn more about Agentic Business Orchestration and how it can benefit your organization, click here.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine, helps organizations unlock the power of agentic business orchestration by combining process intelligence, workflow orchestration, low-code development, and agentic AI to build solutions designed for their unique business challenges. Today, more than 7,000 public and private sector organizations across more than 100 countries rely on Nintex and its global partner network to supercharge business process orchestration, create purpose-built solutions, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more at nintex.com.

