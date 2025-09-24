Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: 892726 | ISIN: NZDMBE0001S2 | Ticker-Symbol: KX2
Berlin
24.09.25 | 09:36
0,575 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
9Spokes Powers Smartpay with its SMB Financial and Customer Insights Platform

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Spokes, a global data platform, has integrated its SMB Financial Hub and Insights platform, featuring the Merchant Board, with Smartpay (NZX: SPY, ASX: SMP), a leading independent provider of payment processing and terminal solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

9Spokes Logo

This integration is a decisive step towards empowering Smartpay's SMB customers. It will provide seamless access to transactional data, enhanced financial visibility, and actionable insights to drive growth and streamline operations.

Key features and benefits of the integrated platform include:

  • Financial Insights: Detailed transaction data, including dates, merchant names, descriptions, amounts, and more, enabling accurate analysis and reconciliation.
  • Seamless Data Connectivity: Integration with banks, payment systems, and business accounts worldwide for maximum coverage and accessibility.
  • Enhanced Security and Customization: Tailored solutions aligned with Smartpay's priorities, upholding the highest security standards to protect sensitive data and workflows.
  • Comprehensive Overviews: The integrated platform provides a complete snapshot of financial performance, offering Smartpay's customers a reassuring tool for better forecasting and operational efficiency.
  • Real-Time Analytics: The integrated platform offers customizable dashboards and reports that keep Smartpay's customers informed about trends, customer behaviour, and revenue streams, empowering them with actionable insights.

A pivotal element of this integration is the Merchant Board, an advanced tool crafted to assist SMBs in reconciling payments, managing finances, and fueling growth opportunities.

"Our Merchant Board integration with Smartpay delivers powerful insights, enabling their SMB clients to thrive in a competitive market," said Kevin Phalen, Executive Chairman of 9Spokes.

"By integrating 9Spokes' platform, we're enhancing our ability to provide SMBs with tools to simplify operations and accelerate growth," said Marty Pomeroy, CEO of Smartpay.

About Smartpay
Smartpay is a leading provider of payment solutions in Australia and New Zealand, offering innovative EFTPOS and digital payment services to businesses of all sizes. Committed to simplifying transactions and enhancing merchant experiences, Smartpay supports thousands of customers with secure, reliable technology.

About 9Spokes
9Spokes is a global data platform that supports financial institutions and fintech firms worldwide. By aggregating consented business data from a variety of sources, 9Spokes helps businesses harness powerful tools for better financial management and strategic decision-making, driving transformation within the financial sector.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402307/9Spokes_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/9spokes-powers-smartpay-with-its-smb-financial-and-customer-insights-platform-302565800.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
