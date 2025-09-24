Precisely Expands Access to AI-Powered Data Quality with Natural Language Interfaces in the Data Integrity Suite

Data integrity leader continues to deliver on promise to equip enterprises with AI-driven solutions that are trustworthy, valuable, and fully within customers' control

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced new enhancements to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, designed to further streamline and advance data quality across the enterprise. The latest release introduces powerful AI-driven features that enable organizations to operationalize high-quality, AI-ready data even more quickly and intelligently.

Building on Precisely's proven track record of innovation, the new updates deliver AI-powered assistance across the data quality lifecycle, removing barriers for both business and technical users. Precisely also continues to ensure enterprises have choice and control over their AI usage within the trusted framework of the Data Integrity Suite.

Optimizing Data Quality with AI

The new capabilities include:

Natural language interfaces: Data quality tasks described in plain language are automatically converted by AI into custom code, making advanced data quality accessible to both technical and business users.

Data quality tasks described in plain language are automatically converted by AI into custom code, making advanced data quality accessible to both technical and business users. AI-powered rule and description generation : Data quality rules and descriptions created from natural language prompts reduce manual complexity and save time.

: Data quality rules and descriptions created from natural language prompts reduce manual complexity and save time. AI-generated sample data : Data produced by AI for testing purposes helps to validate logic, accelerate deployment, and increase confidence in results.

: Data produced by AI for testing purposes helps to validate logic, accelerate deployment, and increase confidence in results. LLM integration in pipelines: Large language models (LLMs) integrated directly into transformation pipelines, with support for "bring your own LLMs," enables more intelligent automation while maximizing flexibility.

Empowering Teams Across the Enterprise

The enhancements tackle longstanding challenges organizations have faced with data quality, including accessibility, deployment speed, and pipeline flexibility. With intuitive no-code interfaces, both technical practitioners and business users can now more easily contribute to data quality efforts. Meanwhile, expanded support for external LLMs allows enterprises to align Precisely's trusted framework with their preferred AI models, ensuring freedom of choice, operational control, and faster time-to-value.

"At Precisely, we're committed to applying AI in ways that deliver measurable impact for our customers," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "This release marks another milestone in equipping organizations with intuitive, AI-powered tools that make data quality faster, more accessible, and more flexible than ever before - unlocking the true value of data across the enterprise."

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

