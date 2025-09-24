Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
Leo Cancer Care Raises $40 Million to Advance Upright Radiotherapy Innovations and Expand Global Footprint

Catalio Capital Management leads successful raise to drive commercial expansion of upright product suite across particle and photon therapy.

MIDDLETON, Wis., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Cancer Care, a pioneer in radiotherapy treatment devices, today announced the successful raise of approximately $40 million in a funding round led by Catalio Capital Management. The round also saw participation from new and existing investors.

Leo Cancer Care Logo

This substantial investment will accelerate commercialization of Leo Cancer Care's next-generation upright radiotherapy system, designed to enhance patient outcomes and broaden access to advanced cancer treatment. As part of the funding round, Catalio's Dr. Nicholas von Guionneau, joins Leo Cancer Care's board as an Observer.

Stephen Towe, Co-Founder and CEO of Leo Cancer Care, commented, "We are very excited to welcome Catalio as an investor. The trust and support of new and returning investors highlight the growing recognition of upright radiotherapy's potential to improve patient experiences and expand access to advanced treatments globally."

Dr. von Guionneau added, "Leo Cancer Care has created a new technology platform centered on upright patient positioning that unlocks a pipeline of pioneering therapeutic and diagnostic products. These have immense potential to improve patient care. Catalio is proud to support Leo's mission through its proton therapy expansion and upcoming debut in photon therapy."

Leo Cancer Care's first product, Marie®, named after physicist Marie Curie, is an upright patient positioning system and CT scanner for proton therapy that replaces gantry rotation with patient rotation. Marie reduces the size, cost, and complexity of proton therapy, making these treatments more patient-friendly and globally accessible.

Marie® recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and multiple leading cancer centers in the U.S. have already installed the technology. The first patient treatments are anticipated later in 2025.

Later this month at ASTRO, the world's largest Radiotherapy meeting, Leo will unveil a new photon therapy product specifically designed for upright patient treatments and will showcase commercial growth through new strategic partnerships and multi-system orders.

About Leo Cancer Care

It's estimated that we spend two-thirds of our lives upright, standing, sitting, or moving in our natural position. At Leo Cancer Care, we are committed to challenging the conventions of radiation oncology by reintroducing upright treatment to radiotherapy practice.

Our mission is to improve the patient experience while delivering innovative, future-ready solutions for healthcare systems around the world. By focusing on upright positioning and imaging technologies, we aim to enhance patient comfort, optimize clinical workflows, and make advanced radiotherapy treatments more accessible and sustainable.

Leo Cancer Care is proud to be at the forefront of this evolution, working alongside leading healthcare institutions and industry partners to transform the way radiation therapy is delivered for good.

www.leocancercare.com

About Catalio Capital Management

Catalio Capital Management, LP, is a New York-based investment firm, focused on the full lifecycle of innovative healthcare investing across private, public and credit markets. Catalio has partnered with over 45 world-renowned scientists with extensive academic and scientific achievements who have each also started well-established companies based on their research. Catalio has offices in New York, London, and Washington, D.C. Learn more about Catalio Capital Management by visiting www.cataliocapital.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740062/5527775/Leo_Cancer_Care_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leo-cancer-care-raises-40-million-to-advance-upright-radiotherapy-innovations-and-expand-global-footprint-302565828.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
