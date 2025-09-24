Agora Brings 4G Connectivity, Visual Intelligence, and Faster Prototyping to Smart Hardware Kit

Updates to Agora's Convo AI Device Kit make it easier than ever for developers to bring lifelike, connected AI devices to market.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), the leading platform for real-time engagement and conversational AI, today announced the next-generation of its Convo AI Device Kit. The upgraded kit introduces native 4G connectivity, enhanced multimodal interaction, a camera with visual intelligence, and rapid prototyping capabilities, making it easier than ever for developers to bring lifelike, globally connected AI "smart hardware" devices to market.

Time to market is another major upgrade. With the updated Device Kit (R1-4G), developers can now create a working demo of an LLM-based AI device in one hour and a production-ready prototype in one day, accelerating the journey from idea to mass production.

"With the Convo AI Device Kit, we're creating an open hardware ecosystem for building conversational AI devices that are truly mobile, multimodal, and production-ready in record time," said Tony Zhao, CEO of Agora. "This is about giving developers the flexibility to innovate and the speed to bring intelligent, connected AI products into everyday life."

Agora's Convo AI Device Kit now enables:

Human-Like Conversational AI - Ultra-low latency, clear audio, speaker recognition, and customizable wake-up for seamless, lifelike interactions and companionship.

- Ultra-low latency, clear audio, speaker recognition, and customizable wake-up for seamless, lifelike interactions and companionship. Global 4G Connectivity - Native global support for Nano-SIM and eSIM across North America, Latin America, Europe, India, Middle East, China, and Southeast Asia.

- Native global support for Nano-SIM and eSIM across North America, Latin America, Europe, India, Middle East, China, and Southeast Asia. Visual Understanding - Built-in camera gives AI "vision" to recognize and interpret images for smarter, more immersive interactions.

- Built-in camera gives AI "vision" to recognize and interpret images for smarter, more immersive interactions. Dynamic Eyes with Flexible Display - Real-time expressive eye feedback synced with speech, supports both dual-screen and single-screen device designs.

- Real-time expressive eye feedback synced with speech, supports both dual-screen and single-screen device designs. Broad AI and Chip Compatibility - Works with a wide range of ASR, TTS, and LLM providers and Wi-Fi, Cat.1, and ISP chipsets for flexible deployment.

- Works with a wide range of ASR, TTS, and LLM providers and Wi-Fi, Cat.1, and ISP chipsets for flexible deployment. Multi-Sensor Suite - Integrated G-sensor, NFC, and vibration motor enable more intuitive and engaging device interactions.

"At Robopoet, our AI companions like Fuzozo need to move with users and respond instantly, whether at home, or on the go," said Yuna Pan, Co-Founder and CTO, Robopoet. "Agora's Convo AI Device Kit gives our devices ultra-low latency voice interactions and global connectivity, enabling responsive AI conversation wherever our customers take them."

The Convo AI Device Kit is designed to power the next generation of smart companions, educational robots, connected toys, and AI-powered learning devices, enabling developers to deliver globally connected, mobile AI device experiences faster and more cost-efficiently.

Learn more about Agora's Convo AI Device Kit here: https://www.agora.io/en/products/convoai-device-kit/

About Agora

Agora is the global leader in real-time engagement, providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful APIs to embed real-time conversational AI, voice, video, interactive live streaming, and chat into their applications and IoT devices. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Agora is trusted by over 1,700 leading organizations across the globe to power best-in-class real-time experiences from social media and live shopping to education and telehealth. For more information about Agora (NASDAQ: API), visit: www.agora.io.

