24.09.2025 15:10 Uhr
Exterro, Inc.: Exterro Launches FTK Imager Pro, Unlocking Faster Access to Encrypted Evidence for Investigators Worldwide

The world's most used and trusted forensic imaging tool evolves with live decryption, iOS collection, and instant preview, cutting evidence acquisition from hours to minutes

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, the leader in unified data risk management, today announced the launch of Exterro FTK Imager Pro, the next-generation upgrade to one of the most widely used digital forensics tools in the world. Downloaded thousands of times every month and relied on daily by law enforcement, corporate investigators, eDiscovery professionals, and cybersecurity teams, FTK Imager has become a foundation of digital investigations worldwide.

Now, Exterro FTK Imager Pro takes that trusted standard to a new level, equipping practitioners to meet today's toughest challenges: encrypted endpoints and mobile evidence. With on-the-fly decryption, iOS advanced logical collection, and direct live preview, investigators can validate evidence in minutes instead of hours, preserving the chain of custody without slowing down the case.

"Every investigation starts with a clock ticking," said Justin Tolman, Forensic Evangelist at Exterro and former Forensic Specialist. "Exterro FTK Imager Pro brings speed and efficiency exactly where examiners need it most, allowing them to close cases faster and easier."

What's New in Exterro FTK Imager Pro

  • On-the-Fly Decryption - Instantly unlock BitLocker, APFS/FileVault, McAfee, Symantec, and more with valid credentials, enabling immediate, read-only preview of decrypted content.
  • iOS Advanced Logical Collection - Capture messages, photos, app data, and call logs from iOS devices with a guided, intuitive workflow-no complex full extractions required.
  • Direct Decrypted Live Data Access - Skip multi-hour imaging jobs. Preview decrypted files and metadata instantly to triage and scope cases faster.

Industry Adoption and Evolution

For over 15 years, Exterro FTK Imager has been the industry standard for police examiners needing to image seized devices for evidence to be used at trial. Private sector digital forensic investigators depend on it for corporate probes and insider threat cases. eDiscovery professionals rely on it to preserve data defensibly for litigation. Cybersecurity teams rely on it to collect data during breach response and malware analysis. Universities worldwide teach it as the starting point for the next generation of forensic specialists.

This global adoption has made Exterro FTK Imager synonymous with defensible, court-ready evidence acquisition. Exterro FTK Imager Pro builds directly on that legacy, delivering the speed, simplicity, and rigor required in today's encrypted, mobile-first world.

Harsh Behl, Vice President of Product Management, DFIR at Exterro, added: "Investigators don't have time to waste imaging a 2TB drive just to confirm relevance. FTK Imager Pro collapses that into a 5-15 minute workflow. It turns encrypted and mobile evidence from roadblocks into actionable insights, whether you're in the field or the courtroom."

Pricing & Availability

Exterro FTK Imager Pro is available now for $499 per user/year. Organizations can request a hands-on trial or live demo via the Exterro website.

Learn more here.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for e-discovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to ensure compliance, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visitwww.exterro.com.

Media Contact
hazel@plat4orm.com
anamika.dhirendrakumar@exterro.com


