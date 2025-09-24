Ambience Healthcare Launches Real-Time HCC Compliance Validator to Reduce Audit Risk and Strengthen Documentation Integrity

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Ambience Healthcare today announced the launch of its HCC Compliance Validator. Already live with eight healthcare organizations, the HCC Compliance Validator is a real-time tool that checks whether clinician-selected diagnoses are fully substantiated according to CMS documentation standards. The tool then identifies gaps in documentation for clinicians to address before notes are completed, helping clinicians prepare audit-ready notes.

Unlike traditional retrospective reviews, Ambience empowers clinicians to resolve compliance issues during the encounter, eliminating the potential for disruptive downstream queries and protecting health systems from disallowance. The tool ensures that hierarchical condition categories (HCCs) are fully substantiated in line with Monitor, Evaluate, Assess, Treat (MEAT) criteria.

"The current audit environment highlights how fragile our healthcare documentation processes can be. When records are incomplete or inconsistent, it creates downstream inefficiencies in revenue cycle management, undermines the integrity of clinical documentation, and burdens both clinicians and health systems," said Mike Ng, Co-Founder, President and Chairman of Ambience Healthcare. "By embedding real-time validation at the point of care, we help clinicians capture documentation that is compliant, audit-ready, and true to the complexity of each patient's story."

AI Technology for Real-Time Compliance

Health systems are facing rising scrutiny from CMS and OIG, with improper Medicare Advantage payments exceeding $19 billion in FY 2024, including $1.09 billion tied directly to insufficient documentation. Traditional CDI and audit workflows catch gaps only after the fact, pulling clinicians away from patient care and creating costly rework.

Ambience's HCC Compliance Validator eliminates this friction by equipping clinicians with:

Instant Validation: Real-time checks that flag incomplete documentation before a note is signed

MEAT-Aligned AI: Built to CMS standards, with emphasis on Assessment and Treatment as mandatory elements

Workflow-Native Integration: Seamlessly embedded in Epic, athenahealth, and other EMR systems

Compliance-First Design: Coaches clinicians on better substantiating their documentation in alignment with codes they select

"Manual audits and Epic in-basket queries slowed our workflows and created constant frustration for clinicians," said Devon Morris, NP, with Ardent Health-affiliate Utica Park Clinic. "Ambience's real-time compliance tool has completely eliminated that burden. By validating documentation instantly, it not only improves the clinician experience but also strengthens compliance across the organization. We're excited to scale this across every encounter."

About Ambience Healthcare

Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for documentation, coding, and clinical workflow, built to reduce administrative burden and protect revenue integrity at the point of care. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience's platform is live across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings, supporting more than 200 specialties with real-time, accurate and coding-aware documentation. The platform integrates directly with Epic, Oracle Cerner, athenahealth, and other major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.

