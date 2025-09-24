Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 15:14 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ambience Healthcare Launches Real-Time HCC Compliance Validator to Reduce Audit Risk and Strengthen Documentation Integrity

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Ambience Healthcare today announced the launch of its HCC Compliance Validator. Already live with eight healthcare organizations, the HCC Compliance Validator is a real-time tool that checks whether clinician-selected diagnoses are fully substantiated according to CMS documentation standards. The tool then identifies gaps in documentation for clinicians to address before notes are completed, helping clinicians prepare audit-ready notes.

Unlike traditional retrospective reviews, Ambience empowers clinicians to resolve compliance issues during the encounter, eliminating the potential for disruptive downstream queries and protecting health systems from disallowance. The tool ensures that hierarchical condition categories (HCCs) are fully substantiated in line with Monitor, Evaluate, Assess, Treat (MEAT) criteria.

"The current audit environment highlights how fragile our healthcare documentation processes can be. When records are incomplete or inconsistent, it creates downstream inefficiencies in revenue cycle management, undermines the integrity of clinical documentation, and burdens both clinicians and health systems," said Mike Ng, Co-Founder, President and Chairman of Ambience Healthcare. "By embedding real-time validation at the point of care, we help clinicians capture documentation that is compliant, audit-ready, and true to the complexity of each patient's story."

AI Technology for Real-Time Compliance
Health systems are facing rising scrutiny from CMS and OIG, with improper Medicare Advantage payments exceeding $19 billion in FY 2024, including $1.09 billion tied directly to insufficient documentation. Traditional CDI and audit workflows catch gaps only after the fact, pulling clinicians away from patient care and creating costly rework.

Ambience's HCC Compliance Validator eliminates this friction by equipping clinicians with:

  • Instant Validation: Real-time checks that flag incomplete documentation before a note is signed

  • MEAT-Aligned AI: Built to CMS standards, with emphasis on Assessment and Treatment as mandatory elements

  • Workflow-Native Integration: Seamlessly embedded in Epic, athenahealth, and other EMR systems

  • Compliance-First Design: Coaches clinicians on better substantiating their documentation in alignment with codes they select

"Manual audits and Epic in-basket queries slowed our workflows and created constant frustration for clinicians," said Devon Morris, NP, with Ardent Health-affiliate Utica Park Clinic. "Ambience's real-time compliance tool has completely eliminated that burden. By validating documentation instantly, it not only improves the clinician experience but also strengthens compliance across the organization. We're excited to scale this across every encounter."

About Ambience Healthcare
Ambience Healthcare is the leading AI platform for documentation, coding, and clinical workflow, built to reduce administrative burden and protect revenue integrity at the point of care. Trusted by top health systems across North America, Ambience's platform is live across outpatient, emergency, and inpatient settings, supporting more than 200 specialties with real-time, accurate and coding-aware documentation. The platform integrates directly with Epic, Oracle Cerner, athenahealth, and other major EHRs. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Oak HC/FT, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI Startup Fund, Kleiner Perkins, and other leading investors.

Media Contact
Karina Stabile
Aria Marketing for Ambience Healthcare
kstabile@ariamarketing.com
516-317-5835

SOURCE: Ambience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ambience-healthcare-launches-real-time-hcc-compliance-validator-to-re-1077390

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.