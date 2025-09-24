Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A3EYZQ | ISIN: KYG0136H1020
NASDAQ
24.09.25 | 16:23
0,877 US-Dollar
-1,14 % -0,010
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AERIES TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AERIES TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.09.2025 15:26 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street's Esteemed Client Aeries Technology Announces Major Enterprise Client Expansion, Projected to Reach $12M+ Annualized Run-Rate by Fiscal Year-End

Expanded, multi-function engagement validates September 4 growth plan and strengthens recurring revenue trajectory

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the fastest-growing financial media platforms with over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and weekly national broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg, highlights the recent announcement from its esteemed client, Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT).

Aeries Technology, a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, announced the expansion of an engagement with a recently signed global enterprise client. The broadened scope is expected to drive the client relationship to an annualized revenue run-rate exceeding $12 million by fiscal year-end (March 2026), with additional growth anticipated in subsequent quarters.

The client is expanding its use of Aeries' platform across artificial intelligence, technology services, finance, and customer support, leveraging Aeries' established delivery hubs in India and Mexico.

Ajay Khare, CEO of Aeries Technology, stated:
"This expansion demonstrates the scalability of our model and reflects the trust global enterprises have in us. We are successfully converting initial engagements into recurring revenue streams. Importantly, this deal reinforces confidence in our multi-year growth trajectory."

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, added:
"Aeries Technology is a prime example of the innovative, fast-growing companies we proudly feature. Their ability to scale quickly while securing major enterprise expansions showcases the type of forward-looking success stories our platform was built to spotlight. We congratulate Ajay and his team on this significant milestone."

This expansion builds on Aeries' previously announced plans to add 500 full-time employees across India and Mexico, strengthening its ability to meet surging client demand.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has been one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated television brands, broadcasting weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming. With over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, iconic Times Square billboards, and guaranteed earned media placements, New to The Street delivers its trademark "Opportunities To Consider" segments, helping public and private companies tell their stories to investors, business leaders, and audiences worldwide.

Media Contacts:

  • Aeries Technology: IR@aeriestechnology.com

  • New to The Street: Monica Brennan, Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-esteemed-client-aeries-technology-announces-major-enterpris-1077507

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
