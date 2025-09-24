Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp. (TSXV: RME) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2025 exploration program at both the Buck Lake platinum-palladium-nickel-copper project and the greenstone-hosted gold Gwyn Lake Gold project in Ontario. High-resolution UAV LiDAR surveys across both properties are being conducted to generate detailed structural maps to refine targeting. Simultaneously, focused geological mapping and sampling will follow to expand the footprint of known mineralized zones based on LiDAR interpretations.

At Buck Lake, exploration will build on the high-grade mineralization previously reported at the Main Discovery Area, where selective chip samples from sulphide-rich pyroxenite breccias returned values up to 31.6 g/t palladium, 2.82 g/t platinum, 1.53% copper, and 9.96% nickel. Access has been improved by logging roads.

Gwyn Lake is situated within the prolific Geraldton-Beardmore Greenstone Belt. 2025 exploration will target structurally controlled, greenstone-hosted gold systems typical of shear zones, banded iron formations, and quartz-carbonate veins, with results intended to refine targets for future drilling. The technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Bohumil (Boris) Molak, PhD, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp.

Roland Mineral is a Canadian mineral resource exploration and development company with gold exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and the historic Beardmore-Geraldton greenstone gold belt in Ontario, ownership of the Buck Lake platinum, palladium, nickel and gold project near the Lac Des Iles platinum, palladium mine in Ontario, the controlling interest in the Fox Creek lithium brine project in Alberta and the Graphite West hydrothermal graphite exploration Project - located immediately west of Zen Graphene Solutions' Albany hydrothermal graphite deposit.

