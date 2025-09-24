Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Braille Energy Systems Inc., (TSXV: BES) ("BESI" or the "Company") through its subsidiary Braille Battery Inc., a global leader in ultra-lightweight, high-performance lithium batteries, is proud to announce that it will acquire the distribution rights for its drag racing-specific lithium battery line from Tony Christian Racing ("TCR"), effective October 1, 2025.

This strategic move marks a new chapter in Braille's commitment to innovation and excellence in motorsports. Tony Christian Racing, founded by Pro Street icon Tony Christian, has been the master distributor of Braille's 16-volt lithium batteries since 2009. These batteries have powered champions across PDRA Pro Nitrous, NHRA Pro Mod, and other elite racing divisions.

Following the passing of Tony Christian in 2022, his daughter Heather Christian-Kircher continued the legacy, operating the distribution arm with passion and dedication. Braille Battery now steps in to streamline operations and expand its reach across racing circuits worldwide.

"We're honored to carry forward the legacy Tony Christian helped build," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President/CEO Braille Energy Systems Inc. "His pioneering work in lithium battery technology for drag racing changed the game, and we're committed to pushing that innovation even further."

The transition will ensure uninterrupted service to racers and dealers, with Braille's full support infrastructure and product offerings. Heather Christian-Kircher will remain involved in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth handover and continued engagement with the racing community through the end of 2025.

The acquisition is expected to be incrementally accretive on an annual operating cash flow basis. The integration of distribution capabilities from TCR will streamline the Braille Battery business, allowing it to remain a steady driver of cash flow and for management to focus on the commercialization strategy for the Electrafy business, a key area of growth for BESI.

Braille's Drag Race Spec B168L battery, known for its lightweight design and powerful output, will remain a flagship product in the lineup. With over 2300 cranking amps and a recharge time of just 10-15 minutes, it continues to be the battery of choice for top-tier racing teams.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. ("BESI", or the "Company") is a public holding Company which is focused on commercializing battery technologies and energy storage systems around the world. Through its Electrafy energy management platform and Braille Battery high-performance products, the Company delivers scalable, reliable, and sustainable solutions for residential, fleet, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets. Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. For additional information about BESI's products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergy.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, completion of the Transaction, completion of a private placement, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business and operations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this News Release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Braille Energy Systems Inc.