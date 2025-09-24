Acquisition Strengthens ALKEME's Presence in the Salt Lake City Market

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Jordan River Insurance, a full-service independent insurance agency based in the greater Salt Lake City area of Utah.

ALKEME Insurance Expands Utah Footprint With Acquisition of Jordan River Insurance: Acquisition Strengthens ALKEME's Presence in the Salt Lake City Market

Founded on a commitment to client service and strong community relationships, Jordan River Insurance has built a solid reputation for delivering customized insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the Salt Lake City region. The addition of Jordan River Insurance further expands ALKEME's growing presence in Utah and reinforces its strategy of partnering with agencies that share its dedication to long-term client success.

"We are excited to welcome Jordan River Insurance to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their deep roots in the Salt Lake City community and strong customer-first approach make them an excellent addition as we continue to strengthen our presence in Utah and across the Western U.S."

"We are thrilled to join ALKEME and take this next step in our journey," said Dan Smith, owner of Jordan River Insurance. "Partnering with ALKEME allows us to continue building on the personal service and local relationships we've been known for, while gaining access to a wider range of resources, expertise, and opportunities to better serve our clients."

The acquisition of Jordan River Insurance represents another significant step in ALKEME's expansion strategy, supporting its mission to deliver broad insurance expertise and resources while maintaining the local relationships that clients value most.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest-growing broker in its Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

