SCS Global Services: SCS Standards and Assurance Systems Releases Revised SCS 106 Verification Standard for Recycling Operations for Public Review

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce that version 5.0 of the SCS-106 Verification Standard for Recycling Operations is now available for public review.

SCS-106 has been updated from its previous 2014 version as a verification standard, rather than a certification standard. The standard has been restructured and simplified overall and now looks at the previous 12 months of data for recycling operations to verify that a recycling facility is diverting waste from landfill, incineration, or permanent storage by processing waste (reclaimed material) into usable material (recycled output). As a result, the name has changed from SCS-106 Recycling Program Standard, to SCS-106 Verification Standard for Recycling Operations.

SCS-106 fits into the larger ecosystem of SCS' circularity standards, complementing the SCS Certification Standard for Zero Waste (SCS-110) and the SCS Certification Standard for Recycled Content (SCS-103).

The public is welcome to comment on the SCS-106 version 5.0 updates until November 5th, 2025. To submit comments, please reach out to?standards@scsstandards.org, or please visit?our website.

About SCS Standards and Assurance Systems

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.

