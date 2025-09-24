Southwire Partners With Current/OS

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Southwire Company, LLC, North America's leading wire and cable manufacturer, has entered a partnership with Foundation Current/OS, a global non-profit partnership foundation promoting direct current (DC) safety, standards and advancement across the electrical industry.

This unique partnership positions Southwire at the forefront of advancing DC technologies, a critical piece of progressing the company's strategic verticals in key fields.

"DC systems are key to unlocking the next generation of resilient, efficient infrastructure-from data centers to microgrids," said Axel Schlumberger, Southwire's Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Wire and Cable. "The partnership is a step forward in shaping future grids-advancing standards and scaling adoption of DC technologies across industries."

Current/OS has united leaders in the electrical industry with the mission of amplifying safety, establishing standards and enhancing energy resilience in DC technologies. The organization gives manufacturers and stakeholders a seat at the table to learn and share ideas in emerging fields powered by DC.

"Direct current power is one of many tools we must leverage to achieve a successful energy transition and deliver greater resiliency when the grid is under strain," said Yannick Neyret, Current/OS President. "Developing a shared standard for DC power distribution is a collective effort-and we're grateful to partners like Southwire, whose expertise in wiring, cabling, and microgrid systems helps demonstrate the feasibility and advantages of DC in real-world projects."

In this partnership, Southwire is helping shape future grid standards while promoting innovation through its research and development (R&D) efforts. By joining Current/OS, Southwire will be able to use its expertise as an industry leader to accelerate scalable adoption of DC systems across in use cases like data centers, hybrid architectures and microgrids.

Thanks to the company's deep knowledge and experience in electrification, industrial services and utility modernization, Southwire will have a place in the foundation's technical, marketing, education and certification working groups.

"Our partnership with Current/OS is a powerful alignment with our Grid of the Future vision and a catalyst for Southwire R&D to drive innovation, impact and thought leadership across the energy ecosystem," said Schlumberger.

To learn more about Current/OS, visit currentos.org. For the latest sustainability news and information from Southwire, visit southwire.com/sustainability.

