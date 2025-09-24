Janus Henderson ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24
[24.09.25]
TABULA ICAV
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.09.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,761,102.00
USD
0
70,889,043.63
8.0913
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.09.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,239,043.00
EUR
0
19,049,660.54
5.8813
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.09.25
IE000GETKIK8
56,336.00
GBP
0
609,425.83
10.8177
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.09.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
5,181,079.03
8.4002