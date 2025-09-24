USA News Group: Miners Ride Wave Past $3,800 Gold as Fed Cuts Drive Record Central Bank Buying Spree

USA News GroupNews Commentary

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News GroupNews Commentary - Gold's historic rally past $3,800 per ounce has accelerated following September's Federal Reserve rate cut, with international futures recently settling at $3,705.80 as investors pile into the precious metal[1]. Central banks have fueled this momentum through unprecedented accumulation exceeding 1,000 tonnes annually for three consecutive years, with China alone extending its 10-month buying streak through August 2025[2]. Meanwhile, mining companies are responding with aggressive exploration programs, as recent drill results continue to intersect high-grade mineralization across key jurisdictions. This perfect storm of monetary policy shifts and supply-side developments positions GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (OTCQB: MMETF), Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSXV: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF), Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF), and B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE-American: BTG).

Investment banks are forecasting even higher prices ahead, with Goldman Sachs projecting gold could reach $4,000 by mid-2026[3] and potentially surge toward $5,000 per ounce under certain monetary policy scenarios[4]. With 95% of central banks expecting continued reserve increases over the next 12 months and persistent geopolitical tensions driving safe-haven demand[2], the structural shift toward gold appears positioned to sustain the precious metal's remarkable run through 2025 and beyond.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has mobilized its drill contractor to the Copeçal Gold Project site in Mato Grosso, Brazil, marking a transformational milestone as the company transitions from early-stage exploration to targeted drilling on high-priority gold anomalies. This deployment represents the culmination of months of systematic groundwork positioning GoldHaven at the threshold of potential discovery success in Brazil's prolific Juruena Gold Province.

The 1,200-meter maiden diamond drilling program will test two compelling targets with 3-kilometer strike lengths that align with major regional-scale shear zones-geological structures that represent hallmarks of the orogenic gold systems targeted by the company. The East and West targets have delivered robust gold-in-soil anomalies extending through up to 30 meters of weathered saprolite profile, supported by comprehensive validation work including 107 auger drill holes, VLF-EM geophysical surveys, and extensive historical exploration by major mining companies AngloGold Ashanti and Boa Gold.

"This is a key value-creation moment for GoldHaven," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "We've built a strong technical foundation and are now able to drill-test our priority targets associated with consistent gold-in-soil anomalies linked to robust geological structures defined by our geophysical programs. With drilling almost underway, we are entering a phase of potentially significant discovery upside."

The strategic significance of GoldHaven's Copeçal positioning extends beyond immediate drilling prospects. The 3,681-hectare property benefits from exceptional infrastructure accessibility, being reachable year-round via maintained roads just 60 kilometers from Alta Floresta, a regional center with daily commercial flights. This operational advantage translates directly into cost efficiencies that mining professionals recognize as critical success factors in project advancement.

Building on the Copeçal momentum, GoldHaven has also successfully completed extensive summer exploration programs at its 100%-owned Magno and Three Guardsmen Projects in northern British Columbia, collecting 354 and 126 samples respectively. The Magno Project has been strategically expanded by 5,159 hectares through systematic staking to secure coverage of the Cassiar Stock, a 72 Ma Cretaceous granite that field mapping has confirmed shows direct correlation with the property's mineralized showings.

"The team's work has not only expanded the Magno Project by over 5,000 hectares to consolidate the Cassiar Stock but also confirmed the presence of high-potential skarn and CRD-style mineralization with strong analogues to Coeur Mining's Silvertip Project," said Birmingham. "At Three Guardsmen, our field program highlighted high-grade copper mineralization extending over a kilometer of strike, with evidence pointing to a nearby porphyry system. These results validate our exploration strategy and provide an exciting foundation for advancing both projects toward their full potential."

Exploration at Magno has revealed high-potential, structurally controlled skarn and CRD-style mineralization within the Lower Cambrian Atan Group, drawing compelling parallels to Coeur Mining Inc.'s Silvertip Project. The team's work has identified mineralized skarns with north-south parallel contacts and crosscutting northeast-trending structures, where narrow apophyses of Cretaceous Cassiar Stock quartz monzonite intrude surrounding sediments. Historical zones known for silver-lead-zinc mineralization are now showing expanded potential with recent discoveries indicating indium and gallium presence.

At the Three Guardsmen Project, field programs have confirmed high-grade copper mineralization in epidote and magnetite skarns, with extensive malachite-stained pods extending over a 1-kilometer strike. Geochemical pathfinders and textures suggest proximity to an intrusive source, positioning the project within Late Cretaceous terranes known for world-class porphyry deposits such as Casino and Red Mountain.

GoldHaven's diversified approach provides multiple value creation catalysts across proven mineral districts. Beyond the flagship projects, the company maintains strategic positioning in Brazil's critical minerals space through extensive tenement packages spanning 123,900 hectares across three Brazilian projects, with regional neighbors including Rio Tinto, Foxfire Metals, and Mars Mines. This positioning in Brazil's emerging critical mineral districts offers additional upside potential for stakeholders seeking exposure to battery metals and strategic commodities.

The comprehensive technical foundation supporting GoldHaven's projects includes detailed 43-101 Technical Reports and over $1 million in historical exploration investment, providing geological validation that reduces exploration risk while maintaining significant discovery upside.

With the drill contractor now mobilized to Copeçal and comprehensive data compilation ongoing at Magno and Three Guardsmen, GoldHaven Resources has positioned itself across multiple discovery opportunities in two of the world's premier mining jurisdictions, creating a compelling investment thesis for stakeholders seeking exposure to systematic exploration programs with established geological targets and strong technical rationale.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) has delivered breakthrough results at its Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname, with drill hole 25DDH-SEL-033 returning 35.6 metres at 3.04 g/t gold from 69.0 metres, including 14.6 metres of 4.95 g/t gold from 90.0 metres and 3.0 metres of 8.93 g/t gold from 99.0 metres. The results from the Jons Trend target represent the strongest intercept on the project to date and indicate two stacked mineralized lenses with potential for additional parallel zones.

"These intercepts are a breakthrough for Sela Creek, delivering wide and continuous zones of gold mineralization at our Jons Trend target, which hosts the largest artisanal pit at Sela Creek," said Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. "Hole 25DDH-SEL-033 returned 35.6 m of 3.04 g/t gold, the widest and best-mineralized intercept ever drilled at Sela Creek."

With assays pending from six additional holes at Jons Trend, the company is evaluating the target as a potential open-pit opportunity. The Project is characterized by widespread artisanal workings across a 14-kilometer corridor, yet only a small area has ever been drill tested.

Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSXV: ABI) successfully completed its first gold pour at the Sleeping Giant Mine on September 11, 2025, marking a significant milestone just two months after beginning development of the project. The achievement took place at the site located in the Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec and demonstrates the company's operational efficiency.

"We are incredibly proud to announce the first gold pour at the Sleeping Giant Mine, a testament to our hard work and dedication," said Pascal Hamelin, CEO of Abcourt. "This milestone demonstrates our ability to operate efficiently with a first pour 2 months after we began the development of the project."

The company is attending Mining Forum Americas 2025 from September 14-17 in Colorado Springs to present its achievement to the mining investment community. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities in northwestern Quebec.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) has extended the strike of the mineralized system by 300 metres to 1.4 kilometers at the Vanha prospect in the Kaaresselkä area of its Risti Property in northern Finland. The drilling program returned significant intercepts including 1.07 g/t gold over 9.20 metres from 75.60 metres and 1.20 g/t gold over 10.85 metres from 109.65 metres in hole KS25116, plus 2.85 g/t gold over 4.80 metres from 70.50 metres in hole KS25110.

"Aurion's spring drilling program extended the gold mineralized system to 1,400 m along strike and to 250 m depth at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area)," said Matti Talikka, CEO of Aurion. "Significant widths of higher-grade mineralization were also discovered."

The mineralization has been intersected 1.4 kilometers along strike and to 250 metres depth, remaining open in multiple directions. Ongoing drilling is targeting potential extensions of the mineralized system at Vanha, while generative programs include till sampling and geophysical surveys across the property.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) has provided operational updates confirming its consolidated 2025 production guidance range of between 970,000 and 1,075,000 ounces while modifying guidance for individual mines based on strong operational performance. The Goose Mine achieved first gold pour on June 30, 2025, and remains on track for commercial production in the coming weeks, while the Fekola Complex continues strong performance with underground operations now contributing ore production following July approval from the State of Mali.

"The Company reiterates the near-term and long-term gold production estimates at the Goose Mine, which included gold production forecasts of approximately 250,000 ounces of gold production in 2026, approximately 330,000 ounces of gold production in 2027, and average annual gold production for the initial full six years of operations (2026 to 2031 inclusive) of approximately 300,000 ounces per year, based only on existing Mineral Reserves," the company announced.

Due to crushing plant capacity shortfall in Q3 2025, B2Gold is modifying its 2025 gold production guidance for the Goose Mine to 80,000-110,000 ounces from the original 120,000-150,000 ounces, while increasing guidance for both the Otjikoto Mine to 185,000-205,000 ounces and the Masbate Mine to 190,000-210,000 ounces based on outperformance. The company has also approved development of the Antelope underground deposit at Otjikoto with estimated pre-production capital of $105 million, potentially increasing mine production to approximately 110,000 ounces per year over the Antelope underground mine life.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/goh-profile/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for GoldHaven Resources Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of GoldHaven Resources Corp. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by GoldHaven Resources Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report "GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs" states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED:

https://markets.financialcontent.com/stocks/article/marketminute-2025-9-22-the-golden-standard-central-banks-reshape-global-finance-with-unprecedented-gold-accumulation https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3324726/china-extends-gold-buying-streak-central-banks-seek-us-dollar-alternatives https://economymiddleeast.com/news/gold-prices-poised-to-soar-to-4000-by-2026-report/ https://www.mining.com/gold-price-could-see-5000-if-trump-keeps-attacking-fed-goldman-sachs/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603685/5528001/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miners-ride-wave-past-3-800-gold-as-fed-cuts-drive-record-central-bank-buying-spree-302565937.html