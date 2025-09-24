Anzeige
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
24.09.2025 15:54 Uhr
Vantage Secures Triple Win at the 2025 Global Forex Awards - Retail

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, is proud to announce a triple win at the 2025 Global Forex Awards - Retail, earning:

  • Best Affiliates Brokerage - Global (Vantage Partners)
  • Best Trading Support - MENA
  • Best Trading Platform - Asia
Vantage Secures Triple Win at the 2025 Global Forex Awards

Now in its sixth year, the Global Forex Awards - Retail celebrates the best in retail forex and online trading, recognising companies that deliver exceptional service, innovation, and trusted solutions.

The Best Affiliates Brokerage - Global award highlights the success of Vantage Partners, the broker's affiliate programme built on transparency, collaboration, and long-term value. Offering advanced tools and dedicated support, it has become one of the industry's most recognised programmes.

The Best Trading Support - MENA accolade reflects Vantage's focus on client education, multilingual support, and tailored resources-showcasing its ability to pair global expertise with local service.

The Best Trading Platform - Asia award recognises Vantage's commitment to advancing its trading platform, from faster execution to user-friendly design, providing advanced features and tools to support traders of all levels.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, said:
"These awards reflect the trust our clients and partners place in us. Our teams remain committed to transparency, innovation, and support that helps traders in their trading journey. We are grateful to our clients, affiliates, and the wider trading community for this recognition."

With over 15 years of industry expertise and strong regulatory oversight, Vantage continues to build a client-focused trading environment.

Visit Vantage Markets for more information.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform that provides clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation. It is not intended for jurisdictions where distribution is restricted. Readers should seek independent professional advice before making investment decisions. Any reliance on the information provided is strictly at your own risk.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776404/Vantage_Secures_Triple_Win_2025_Global_Forex_Awards.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-secures-triple-win-at-the-2025-global-forex-awards--retail-302565936.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
