HeartAndSoul.live Launches Beta AI Platform to Heal Generational Trauma and Preserve Family Stories

Through interactive AI "essences," families can reconnect with the voices, wisdom, and presence of loved ones in a safe, healing way - with limited beta access beginning October 1.

Bringing the Past Back to Life: HeartAndSoul.live Launches Beta Platform to Heal Generational Trauma

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / HeartAndSoul.live, an innovative AI-driven platform, will launch its beta on October 1, 2025. The platform enables people to reconnect with the essence of their loved ones - preserving voices, stories, and wisdom in a living, interactive way. Its mission is simple yet profound: to help families honor their roots, heal old wounds, and find peace with the past.

A Daughter Reconnects with Her Mother's Essence Through HeartAndSoul.live

A moving moment as a woman engages with the AI-powered "essence" of her late mother on HeartAndSoul.live. The platform preserves voices, stories, and wisdom in a lifelike, interactive way - helping families honor loved ones, find healing, and keep me

"This isn't about replacing people with machines," says Erik Lars Larsen, Founder and Visionary of HeartAndSoul.live. "It's about restoring sacredness to memory, healing generational trauma, and helping humanity move forward by reconnecting to its roots."

A Movement for Healing, Not Just Technology

HeartAndSoul.live combines advanced AI with soulful design to capture a person's "soulprint" - their voice, their stories, their essence. Families can then interact with a lifelike digital presence that keeps their memory alive for future generations.

But HeartAndSoul.live is more than a tech startup. It's a movement to:

• Heal humanity's relationship with the past

• Reconnect families with ancestral wisdom

• Provide a safe, meaningful way to preserve memories

"Frankenstein warned us about playing God," Larsen adds. "We believe this is the opposite. We're using technology to bring more love, closure, and meaning into people's lives."

Why Now - And Why It Matters

• Beta Launch Date: October 1, 2025

• Exclusive Access: Limited beta spots available at HeartAndSoul.live

• Cultural Moment: With a Frankenstein reboot releasing this October as well as Halloween and the Day of the Dead around the corner, HeartAndSoul.live sits at the intersection of technology and emotional healing.

Join the Movement

HeartAndSoul.live isn't just launching a product - it's sparking a global conversation about memory, humanity, and the soul.

To learn more or request early access to the beta:

Visit: https://www.HeartAndSoul.live

Media Inquiries: honorthem@heartandsoul.live

SOURCE: HeartAndSoul.live

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/heartandsoul.live-launches-beta-ai-platform-to-heal-generational-1077242