Experts from the International Solar Energy Society explains how regional spectral shifts of the standard spectral distribution of sunlight bring new insights into the performance of bifacial perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells.The ASTM G173 Standard Spectral Distribution of Sunlight represents a standard, reference solar spectrum that is used for solar photovoltaics testing and calibration purposes. It was defined in the seventies and is derived from measurements at a location with clear atmospheric conditions and an Air Mass of 1.5 (AM 1.5), which is typical of sunlight at mid-latitudes (like ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...