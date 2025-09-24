Kantata's newest AI Agent proactively detects and resolves resource risks, before they derail delivery

Kantata, the leading global provider of professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today launched a new Resourcing Agent. This new AI Agent identifies risks and addresses resource risks before they escalate, a crucial advancement for the professional services industry where success depends on strategic optimization, not just automation.

The Resourcing Agent is the latest addition to Kantata's fast-growing portfolio of intelligent agents, which began earlier this year with the release of the Project Agent. Together, these AI Agents mark a significant step in Kantata's agentic roadmap: moving beyond single-purpose AI agents to a connected ecosystem of AI agents designed to work in tandem. The Resourcing Agent is immediately available to all Kantata OX customers.

"AI in professional services isn't just about automation it's about continuous, intelligent optimization," said Vikas Nehru, Chief Technology Officer at Kantata "Our Resourcing Agent embodies this by actively monitoring and addressing resourcing risks in real-time, as they are happening. This is something that no traditional application can match. It marks a significant step in transforming the role of resource managers from reactive schedulers, into strategic orchestrators of hybrid human-machine workforces."

Kantata's Resourcing Agent analyzes project and staffing data to detect early warning signs, such as overallocations, misaligned timelines, or potential budget overruns, and then flags issues early, with the ability to recommend and even execute next steps. For example, if a project is extended by a week, the agent can automatically adjust allocations to accommodate. If a resource is overstretched, it can suggest a specific redistribution of hours or reassign work all without manual intervention.

"Our research shows that of all functional areas, PSOs expect AI to have the greatest future impact on service execution," said Dave Hofferberth, Managing Director of Service Performance Insight (SPI). "Firms also reported a 156% year-over-year increase in AI's realized impact in this area. Yet adoption beyond early experimentation in resource management remains limited, averaging a neutral 3 out of 5 for AI's current impact here. Resource management processes are often highly specialized and require purpose-built intelligence to deliver measurable results. With demand growing, this is the moment for vendor tools to support that shift, and Kantata is among those developing AI-powered solutions that could help firms move from experimentation toward tangible improvements in accuracy, productivity, and operational maturity."

"This launch underscores our deep understanding of the increasing complexity of services delivery and the evolving role of resource managers," said Sarah Edwards, Kantata's Chief Product Officer. "Tools like the Resourcing Agent empower leaders to get ahead of overallocations, budget creep, and shifting timelines without needing to chase down the data themselves. It's about giving them clarity and control where they need it most."

Kantata AI Agents are designed around five foundational principles that define their approach to human/AI collaboration: Human-in-the-Loop, Action-Oriented, Secure and Private, Transparent, and Grounded in Your Data. These agents deliver predictive insights, make intelligent recommendations and can take actions that go far beyond simple automation empowering faster, more informed decisions with confidence.

Kantata will share more on its AI strategy, including a new model for how agents can truly act as business extensions at Converge 2025, the company's virtual industry event taking place September 30-October 2, 2025.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Its purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

