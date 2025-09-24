Term Structure Labs Launches Institutional Fixed-Rate Digital Asset Lending/Borrowing Platform

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Term Structure Labs Limited announced the launch of Term Structure Institutional (TSI), a platform that provides fixed-rate lending and borrowing infrastructure for digital assets to institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, and qualified financial institutions.

TSI combines Fireblocks Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallet technology with an Electronic Communication Network (ECN) to enable predictable fixed-term financing.

Dual Operating Modes

The platform offers two environments for institutional clients:

DeFi Mode: Anonymous trading with automated smart contract settlement, providing deep liquidity through centralized order matching and decentralized execution.

Indication Mode: Bilateral transactions between pre-agreed institutional counterparties with customized terms and flexible settlement arrangements.

Enterprise Security

TSI implements Fireblocks' 2-of-2 MPC signature scheme, ensuring distributed key management where no single party maintains unilateral asset control. This architecture meets institutional compliance and risk management requirements.

Core capabilities include:

Automated collateral monitoring and liquidation

Multi-signature withdrawal controls

Comprehensive audit trails

Market Solution

TSI addresses institutional challenges, including unpredictable funding in open-term markets, security concerns in decentralized protocols, and inefficient OTC price discovery. The platform provides transparent benchmarks and standardized terms required for institutional participation.

"Financial institutions require a level of certainty comparable to traditional fixed-income infrastructure," stated Jerry Li, CEO at Term Structure Labs Limited. "TSI delivers enterprise-grade controls necessary for institutional digital asset strategies."

The platform supports institutional transaction sizes with dedicated onboarding and integration support for qualified market participants.

Qualified institutions can request access to TSI at https://ts.finance/term-structure-institutional

About Term Structure Labs Limited

Term Structure Labs Limited develops and offers comprehensive fixed-rate leverage, lending, and borrowing solutions for digital assets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/term-structure-labs-launches-institutional-fixed-rate-digital-asset-lendingborrowing-platform-302564361.html